Rita Wilson Net Worth

Rita Wilson, an American-Greek actress, singer, and producer, boasts a net worth of $100 million. Notably, her fortune is intertwined with her husband, Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks, with their combined net worth estimated at $400 million. Beyond her acting roles, Wilson has built a successful career in music and film production, including producing the iconic hit film My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

Early Life

Born Margarita Ibrahimoff on October 26, 1956, in Hollywood, California, Rita was raised in a Greek Orthodox household. Her mother, Dorothea, was of Greek descent, while her father, Hassan, hailed from Bulgaria. After moving to the U.S. in 1949, her father changed the family name to Wilson in 1960. Rita attended Hollywood High School and later studied at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

Acting Career

Rita Wilson’s acting career began in the early 1970s when she made her television debut with a guest appearance on The Brady Bunch at just 16 years old. She continued to build her portfolio with roles on popular TV shows like Lou Grant, Hawaii Five-O, MASH*, and Happy Days. In 1977, she made her film debut in The Day It Came to Earth, followed by appearances in movies like Volunteers (1985) and Teen Witch (1989).

Over the years, Wilson has accumulated over 70 acting credits. Some of her notable films include Sleepless in Seattle (1993), Runaway Bride (1999), It’s Complicated (2009), and Jingle All the Way (1996). She also had recurring roles on television shows such as The Good Wife (2011–2014) and HBO’s Girls (2013–2017).

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”

Rita Wilson’s producing career reached new heights when she helped actress and playwright Nia Vardalos bring My Big Fat Greek Wedding to the big screen. The 2002 film became a box-office sensation, grossing over $368.7 million, making it one of the highest-grossing independent films of all time. Wilson also produced the sequel, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016), and a related TV series My Big Fat Greek Life.

In addition to this success, Wilson produced Connie and Carla (2004) and Mamma Mia! (2008), expanding her influence in the film industry.

Stage and Music Career

Rita has also had a successful stage career. In 2006, she starred as Roxie Hart in the Broadway production of Chicago, and in 2015, she returned to Broadway to co-star in Fish in the Dark alongside Larry David. She has also appeared in various off-Broadway productions, including Love, Loss, and What I Wore.

As a singer-songwriter, Wilson has released four studio albums, starting with her debut AM/FM in 2012. Her subsequent albums—Rita Wilson (2016), Bigger Picture (2018), and Halfway to Home (2019)—have garnered positive reception. In 2014, she performed at the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony for President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. She has also toured with the band Chicago and hosted musical events featuring fellow songwriters.

Philanthropy

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks are deeply involved in philanthropic efforts. For over two decades, they have been honorary co-chairs of the Women’s Cancer Research Fund. They also support the Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles, where they co-host an annual fundraising event. In recognition of their humanitarian efforts, the couple received the USC Shoah Foundation’s Ambassadors for Humanity Award in 2018.

In 2019, the Greek government awarded them honorary naturalization for their contributions to the victims of the 2018 Mati Fire.

Personal Life

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks married on April 30, 1988, after meeting on the set of Bosom Buddies in 1981. Together, they have two sons, Chester (Chet Haze) and Truman Hanks. Wilson is also stepmother to Tom’s two children, Colin and Elizabeth Hanks, from his previous marriage.

Wilson’s health journey has also been in the public eye. In 2015, she underwent a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer. In March 2020, both Wilson and Hanks contracted COVID-19 while in Australia, but they recovered and returned to the U.S. after treatment.

Rita Wilson Awards

Rita Wilson has earned several awards and nominations throughout her career. She won a Golden Satellite Award for her performance in From the Earth to the Moon (1998) and a National Board of Review award for It’s Complicated (2009). In 2019, she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and in 2016, the Greek Postal Service featured her on a commemorative stamp.

Real Estate

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks have a substantial real estate portfolio. In 1991, they purchased an oceanfront mansion in Malibu Colony for $2.95 million, which is now worth at least $20 million. In 2010, they acquired a primary residence in Pacific Palisades for $26 million, and in 2017, they sold two homes in the same neighborhood for $18 million. Their total real estate holdings are valued at more than $150 million, including homes in Los Angeles and a ski house in Sun Valley, Idaho.

