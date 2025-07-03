Robert Rushing Age: How Old Is Toya Johnson’s Husband ?

Robert Rushing is 38 years old as of 2025. He was born on December 15, 1986, in Atlanta, Georgia, and has built a multifaceted career as a former athlete, sports manager, fitness coach, and entrepreneur. Widely recognized for his marriage to television personality and author Toya Johnson, Rushing is also known by his nickname “Red.”

Who Is Robert Rushing?

Robert Rushing is an American businessman and celebrity spouse who rose to public attention through his relationship with Toya Johnson, a reality TV star best known for her appearance on BET’s Tiny and Toya. While many recognize Robert as Toya’s husband, he has a dynamic professional background of his own.

Originally starting as an athlete, Rushing transitioned into a sports manager, working with high-profile clients including NBA stars Dwight Howard and Tristan Thompson. Over the years, he expanded his portfolio into fitness coaching, branding, and business ownership.

Career

Robert Rushing is a serial entrepreneur. He is the founder of Rush Travel Group, a luxury travel and lifestyle concierge service. He also runs 2 Commas, a clothing brand that reflects his business mindset and entrepreneurial spirit. These ventures have helped establish Rushing as a respected figure in both the sports and lifestyle industries.

As a fitness enthusiast, Robert shares training content and promotes healthy living through his social platforms. He’s also been involved in fitness expos and personal coaching, offering weight loss and strength-building guidance to clients.

Robert Rushing Wife

Robert Rushing is married to Toya Johnson, an actress, author, and reality television personality. The couple began dating several years before tying the knot. They welcomed their daughter Reign Ryan Rushing on February 8, 2018, and later got married in a picturesque ceremony on October 15, 2022, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

While Toya was previously married to rapper Lil Wayne and music executive Mickey Wright, her relationship with Robert has drawn public admiration for its strength and unity. According to Rushing’s social media posts, he has three children in total, though he keeps information about his previous relationships private.

Robert Rushing’s Net Worth

As of late 2022, Robert Rushing’s net worth was estimated between $1 million and $2 million. His income sources include his clothing brand, travel company, personal training services, and social media presence. With multiple revenue streams and a growing public profile, his wealth is expected to continue rising.

Robert Rushing Physical Appearance

Robert Rushing stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 75 kilograms. He is known for his fit physique, brown eyes, and brown hair. As a fitness advocate, he frequently shares workout routines and motivational posts with his followers.

Robert Rushing Age

