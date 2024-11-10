Russia Signs Military Cooperation with 33 African Countries

Russia is ready to provide security for African countries, it has already signed 33 agreements on military-technical cooperation, Russian presidential advisor and Organizing Committee Executive Secretary Anton Kobyakov said.

“For Russia, the role of a security provider for the countries of the African continent is a practical, vital necessity. To date, Russia has signed agreements on regular military-technical cooperation with 33 [states] of the African continent,” he said.

“More than 1,500 people, including 54 official delegations and 45 foreign ministers of the African continent, are taking part in our conference, which is being held on the Sirius federal territory,” he said.

According to him, such conferences will be held regularly between Russia-Africa summits.

The event is attended by about 1,500 delegates, including more than 40 ministers from the African continent.

By Tass News