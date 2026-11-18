A Russian military transport plane has crashed in Siberia, killing all 19 people on board, the country’s defence ministry said, according to state-run media.

The An-12 aircraft went down during a “scheduled flight” in an “uninhabited area” in the Kemerovo region, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that it preliminarily believed a technical malfunction was the cause of Tuesday’s crash. An investigation by Russia’s aviation authorities is now under way.

Local Governor Ilya Seredyuk said an emergency response team “quickly extinguished a blaze” after the crash near the village of Yagunovo, and the area was sealed off by police.

Seredyuk, who visited the crash site, said “a helicopter and medical facilities have been put on standby”.

The governor added that the “main task” now was to help investigators carry out their work.

He also posted a video showing firefighters combing through what looked like the crash debris, with a number of ambulances also seen standing nearby.

CCTV footage posted on social media appeared to show the moment the plane crashed, with a lighted object falling through the sky in the distance. An explosion then lit up the sky, but the crash was too far away to be seen.

The BBC and Reuters news agency verified the time and date of the footage, while Reuters also verified the location based on features of the scenery that matched satellite imagery of the area.

It was not immediately known whether the crashed aircraft had any cargo on board.

An-12 planes are widely used by the Russian military to transport weaponry and personnel, and also for search and rescue operations.

By BBC News