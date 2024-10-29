Ruto Lauds School Feeding Program Reaching 2.6M Learners, Sets 10M Target By 2030

President William Ruto expressed optimism about the positive impact of Kenya’s school feeding program on student learning and retention during the Second Ministerial Meeting of the Global School Meals Coalition.

He reported that the program now supports 2.6 million students, a remarkable increase from just 240,000 in 2009, with a target to reach 10 million students by 2030.

“The outcomes have been inspiring,” President Ruto stated, noting that the program has contributed to high enrollment, retention, and academic performance.

Beyond education, he highlighted that the program is creating job opportunities and boosting the agricultural sector by sourcing locally.

However, the president acknowledged that hunger remains a significant issue in parts of the country, and as part of the solution, his administration has tripled the program’s funding.

He also emphasized Kenya’s efforts to address climate challenges by incorporating resilience-building initiatives, including clean cooking practices and promoting drought-resistant crops.

To strengthen the program, Kenya joined the Global School Meals Coalition in 2021, a network of over 130 partners, including 100 governments, aiming to expand school meal programs worldwide.

President Ruto called on other countries to support the coalition’s goal of ensuring every child has access to a nutritious meal by 2030.

“Together, we are rebuilding post-pandemic programs, reaching underserved areas, and enhancing efficiency. We invite more partners to join us in this critical global effort,” he said.