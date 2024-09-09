Ruto Tours Kibera Housing Project

The construction of Nairobi’s Kibera Affordable Housing Project is progressing well.

President William Ruto, who inspected the construction of the more than 4,054-unit Kibra Soweto East Affordable Housing Project, on Monday said he was impressed by the work going on.

Construction for Phase II of the project, comprising 15,000 units, will commence before the end of the year, while Phase III, for 20,000 units, will start in January next year.

Addressing wananchi at the construction site, Ruto said affordable housing will transform Kenya.

He pointed out that the housing programme is the path towards a better quality of life for Kenyans.

He said the programme will provide tens of thousands of families with an opportunity to own a home and jobs for young people.

“It’s through affordable housing that we can transform Kenya,” said Ruto.

He announced that the government is committed to transforming Kibera from “a slum to a real estate”.

Ruto said the completion of the first phase of the housing project will enable the residents of Kibera to achieve the dream of decent homes in a clean environment.

Nationally, he noted that more than 110,000 units were under construction across the country.

“We are determined to eliminate slums in our cities and towns to ensure Kenyans live in decent and dignified homes with guaranteed social amenities. This will be achieved through this programme,” he said.

In Nairobi County, the President said the government will build 40,000 units along the riparian reserves to accommodate families that were moved during the recent El Nino rains.

Present at the event were Lands and Housing Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome, Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson and Langata MP Phelix Odiwuor (Jalan’go).