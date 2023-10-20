Ruto’s Chief Guest Angola’s João Lourenço Skips Mashujaa Day Fête

President William Ruto’s Chief Guest was a no-show at the Mashujaa celebrations in Kericho.

President João Lourenço of Angola was supposed to grace the event but did not make an appearance.

But according to the Angolan Foreign Minister Tete António, Lourenço had planned to attend but could not make it due to unforeseeable reasons.

“On behalf of the President, I would first like to convey his apologies. He would have loved to be here but for unforeseen reasons, he could not make it to Kericho but he sent you a warm greeting,” he said.

President Ruto on his part explained that his Angolan counterpart was in the country and would commence his official visit on Saturday.

“He will be having his state visit tomorrow,” Ruto said.

Lourenço jetted into the country on Thursday evening in the company of his wife, Ana Dias Lourenço.

He was received by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...