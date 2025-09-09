Ryan Guzman Siblings: All About Steven Guzman

Ryan Anthony Guzman, born on September 21, 1987, in Abilene, Texas, is an American actor and former model.

Best known for his roles as Sean Asa in the Step Up film series and Edmundo “Eddie” Diaz in the Fox/ABC procedural drama 9-1-1, Guzman’s journey to stardom began with a diverse background that includes martial arts, modeling, and a deep-rooted connection to his family.

Raised in Sacramento, California, after moving from Texas at a young age, Guzman’s upbringing was shaped by his Mexican-American father, Ramón Guzmán Jr., and his mother, Lisa Anne Hudson, who has English, German, French, Dutch, and Swedish ancestry.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Siblings

Ryan has a younger brother named Steven Guzman.

Steven has carved out his own path distinct from his brother’s entertainment career, finding success in the hospitality industry as a server and banquet captain at Spago Beverly Hills.

Born and raised in Sacramento, California, Steven was an accomplished soccer player during his high school years at Jesuit High School, where he contributed to an unbeaten season and a CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division I title.

He continued his soccer career at the University of California, Davis, showcasing his athletic prowess before transitioning to his current professional endeavors.

Also Read: Jeff Blashill Siblings: Meet Lisa Peacock, Deborah and Tim Blashill

Career

Before stepping into acting, Guzman was a mixed martial arts fighter and a model.

He began practicing Taekwondo at age seven, earning a black belt by ten, and later competed in MMA until his fighting license expired in 2010.

Simultaneously, he pursued modeling, working with agencies like Wilhelmina Models and Look Model Agency, appearing in campaigns for brands like Abercrombie & Fitch, Reebok, and Old Navy.

His transition to acting began in 2012 when he landed the lead role of Sean Asa in Step Up Revolution, the fourth installment of the popular dance franchise.

He reprised the role in Step Up: All In (2014), solidifying his status as a leading man.

Guzman’s filmography expanded with roles in the psychological thriller The Boy Next Door (2015) alongside Jennifer Lopez, Everybody Wants Some!! (2016) directed by Richard Linklater, and other films like Jem and the Holograms, Backtrace, and The Cleansing Hour.

On television, he gained prominence with roles such as Jake in Pretty Little Liars, Carlos Gutierrez in Heroes Reborn, Ryan Mills in Notorious, and his standout performance as Eddie Diaz in 9-1-1, which has become one of his most defining roles.