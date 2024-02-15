Salary For Savannah Guthrie: Unveiling Her Fortunes And Net Worth

Savannah Guthrie, the esteemed American journalist and attorney, commands an impressive salary of approximately $8 million annually, contributing to her substantial net worth of $40 million. Renowned for her role as a primary host on NBC’s “Today” show, Guthrie’s illustrious career spans decades of journalistic excellence and legal acumen.

Salary for Savannah Guthrie $8 Million Savannah Guthrie Net Worth $40 Million Date of Birth Dec 27, 1971 Place of Birth Melbourne Nationality American Profession Lawyer, Journalist

Salary for Savannah Guthrie

In her capacity as a key figure on NBC’s “Today” show, Guthrie earns a considerable salary of $8 million per year, reflecting her invaluable contributions to the network’s flagship morning program. Her dedication and expertise have solidified her position as one of the most respected journalists in the industry.

Savannah Guthrie Net Worth

Savannah Guthrie net worth of $40 million reflects her salary as an attorney and journalist. She is porpularly known for hosting NBC “Today Show.”

Who is Savannah Guthrie?

Born on December 27, 1971, in Melbourne, Australia, Guthrie’s family later relocated to Tucson, Arizona, where she spent her formative years. After graduating cum laude from the University of Arizona with a B.A. in Journalism, Guthrie pursued her legal aspirations, earning a Juris Doctor Degree from the Georgetown University Law Center in 2002, graduating with honors once again.

Savannah Guthrie Career

Guthrie’s journey in journalism began with stints at ABC and NBC affiliates in Tucson and Columbia, Missouri, before making her mark as a correspondent for NBC’s Washington, D.C. affiliate. Her coverage of significant events, including the September 11th terror attacks, showcased her journalistic prowess and commitment to delivering timely and insightful news.

Also Read: Net Worth of Gladys Knight

Transitioning to a legal career, Guthrie’s tenure as a trial correspondent for CourtTV underscored her multifaceted talents, blending her journalistic expertise with legal insights. Her coverage of high-profile cases, such as those involving Martha Stewart and Michael Jackson, garnered widespread acclaim and recognition.

Joining NBC as a correspondent, Guthrie’s career reached new heights as she covered pivotal political events and eventually assumed the role of NBC’s White House correspondent. Her transition to “Today” marked a significant milestone, where she ascended to the position of co-anchor alongside Hoda Kotb, captivating audiences with her engaging interviews and incisive reporting.

Savannah Guthrie Relationship

Following her divorce from BBC News presenter Mark Orchard in 2009, Guthrie found love and companionship with Democratic political consultant Michael Feldman, whom she married in 2014. Together, they welcomed two children, despite facing health setbacks such as Guthrie’s torn retina in 2019, which she courageously overcame through extensive surgery.