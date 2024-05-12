Tout Killed After Bus Overturns on Jogoo Road

A matatu tout was killed and 21 other passengers were injured when a vehicle they were in overturned along Jogoo Road, Nairobi.

Police said the accident involved a Forward Travellers Sacco bus on Saturday May 11 morning.

The matatu was heading towards city centre from Donholm, when the driver made an abrupt right turn near Rabai junction, witnesses said.

As a result, the vehicle overturned towards the left, killing the conductor on the spot.

This is after the matatu crushed him.

Four passengers survived with serious injuries while 17 others escaped with minor injuries, police said.

The victims were admitted in hospital. Police said they are investigating the accident and have so far blamed speeding and reckless driving for the same.

Elsewhere, a driver was injured when his four-wheel drive car was involved in a head on collision with a trailer carrying LPG gas along Nairobi-Namanga highway.

The lorry driver has been blamed for the accident after he failed to keep his lane, police said.

Officials from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Sunday ordered the evacuation of people living within Kitengela police station after a lorry that had been towed there with LPG started to leak.

Police said the officials advised people within 500 meters radius to evacuate as a safety measure.

Police raised an alarm asking those near there to leave their houses causing panic, witnesses said.

The lorry had earlier on at about 2 am been involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Namanga highway with a Toyota Land Cruiser, leaving a driver with injuries.