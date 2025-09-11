Samuel Fröler Siblings: Get to Know Tomas Fröler and Margareta Krona

Per Samuel Fröler, born on March 24, 1957, in Riddaretorp, Madesjö socken, outside Nybro in Kalmar County, Sweden, is a renowned Swedish actor and singer.

Raised in a family with deep roots in Småland, Fröler grew up as the youngest of five siblings in a household shaped by his father Lennart, a vicar and rural dean, and his mother Anna-Greta, a primary school teacher.

Initially considering a career in psychology, Fröler worked at a youth psychological clinic from 1978 to 1982 before pursuing acting.

His training at the Gothenburg Theatre Academy polished his craft, erasing traces of his Småland dialect, and set the stage for a prolific career in Swedish film, television, and theater.

Samuel has two siblings, namely Tomas Fröler and Margareta Krona.

While specific details about the two are not widely documented, it is known that they grew up together in Riddaretorp, Madesjö.

Fröler’s acting career spans over three decades, marked by a breakthrough role as Gösta Nilsson in the 1989 Swedish television series Tre Kärlekar, directed by Lars Molin.

This role catapulted him to national recognition and paved the way for his starring role as the protagonist in the beloved drama series Skärgårdsdoktorn (1998–2000), which solidified his status as a household name in Sweden.

Fröler’s filmography is extensive, including notable films such as The Best Intentions (1992), directed by Bille August, where he portrayed a character based on Ingmar Bergman’s father, earning critical acclaim for his psychologically layered performance opposite Pernilla August.

His international presence includes a role in the American film Octane (2003) and voicing Shrek in the Swedish dub of Shrek 2 (2004).

Other significant projects include Pure (2010), Nobel (2016), Liv & Ingmar (2012), where he voiced Ingmar Bergman, and Rebecka Martinsson (2017–2020).

Beyond acting, Fröler explored music, releasing a pop album in 2001 titled Blunda mig till ljus igen, featuring songs by prominent Swedish composers like Uno Svenningsson and Plura Jonsson.

At the 28th Guldbagge Awards in 1993, Fröler was nominated for Best Actor for his compelling role in The Best Intentions, a testament to his ability to portray complex, emotionally driven characters.

In 2022, Fröler won a Kristallen Award for Best Supporting Role for his performance in the television series Det som göms i snö (The Truth Will Out), highlighting his continued relevance in the industry.