Sean O’Pry Siblings: All About Chris and Shannon O’Pry

Sean Richard O’Pry, born on July 5, 1989, in Kennesaw, Georgia, is an American supermodel renowned for his striking looks and commanding presence in the fashion industry.

Discovered at the age of 17 through MySpace prom photos, O’Pry quickly rose to prominence, becoming one of the most successful and highest-paid male models in the world.

His chiseled features, piercing blue eyes, and athletic build have made him a favorite among top-tier fashion brands and designers.

Beyond his modeling career, O’Pry has also ventured into acting and appeared in high-profile music videos, cementing his status as a multifaceted talent.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Sean grew up alongside two siblings, an older brother named Chris O’Pry and a younger sister named Shannon O’Pry.

However, information about Chris and Shannon is limited, as they have largely remained out of the public eye, unlike their famous brother.

Career

O’Pry’s modeling career began in 2006 when Nolé Marin, owner of AIM Model Management, spotted his prom photos on MySpace.

This serendipitous discovery launched him into the fashion world, where he quickly became a sought-after face for major brands.

Also Read: Patricia Wettig Siblings: Meet Pam, Phyllis and Peggy Wettig

O’Pry has worked with industry giants such as Calvin Klein, Giorgio Armani, Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Ralph Lauren, and H&M, appearing in advertising campaigns and editorials for magazines like GQ, Vogue, and Numéro Homme.

His runway presence is equally impressive, having opened shows for Versace, Yves Saint Laurent, and Givenchy, and closed for Moschino and Zegna.

He has walked for prestigious designers like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Hermès, showcasing his versatility across high fashion and commercial platforms.

Beyond modeling, O’Pry starred in music videos for Madonna’s “Girl Gone Wild” in 2012 and Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” in 2014, where he played the love interest, further elevating his pop culture presence.

In 2011, he became the face of Viktor & Rolf’s Spicebomb fragrance, and in 2016, he made a cameo as a male intern on HBO’s Veep.

Accolades

In 2008, Forbes magazine named O’Pry the eighth most successful male model, a ranking that skyrocketed to number one just a year later in 2009, when he was also recognized as the highest-paid male model.

By September 2013, Models.com crowned him the most successful male model globally, a title he held for two years.

In 2015, Models.com included him on their prestigious “Supers Men,” “Sexiest Men,” and “Money Guys” lists, affirming his status as a leading figure in the industry.

That same year, Vogue ranked him fifth on its “Top 10 Male Models of All Time,” a testament to his lasting impact.

In 2016, GQ Spain honored him as “Man of the Year,” further solidifying his influence.