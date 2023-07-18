Security Chiefs Meet Ahead of Planned Anti-government Protests

Top security officials in the country on Monday held a series of meetings to plan how to handle planned anti-government protests.

The first meeting took place at the police headquarters in Vigilance House and was attended by all eight regional police commanders. A similar meeting was held at DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo met Regional and County Commissioners at the Kenya School of Government (KSG) for what he termed a review of security challenges.

“… we reviewed our security challenges and the proposed measures to curb them.”

“Further, the meeting underscored the role of these security officers in promoting national cohesion and encouraged them to serve the people with diligence and dignity,” he said.

At Vigilance House, Deputy Inspector General of Kenya police Douglas Kanja addressed the commanders.

Another meeting took place at the Administration Police Training College in Embakasi where all 47 county police commanders convened.

They were later joined by the regional commanders for a briefing on what to do and how. The commanders raised concerns the protests are wearing down personnel and distracting them from their core duties.

Among others, they argued they lack basic anti riot gears and in specific teargas canisters.

“Officers are concerned how they will sustain this thing because they argue they do not have things like teargas canisters. We can’t be using bullets,” said one officer who asked not to be named.

Fatigue was another issue of concern amid hopes the issues leading to the protests will be solved.

There are also fears of fighting between groups in the period which many officers said may degenerate to chaos and uncontrollable.

Sources said the commanders revealed there is high mobilization at different levels led by politicians which to them is worrying.

“We understand there are cases of mobilization at grassroots and this will be deadly. They expect police to help in the end,” said another officer.

Kanja heads all regional and county commanders and General Service Unit in terms of operations. He informed the officers the government is aware of the situation and will “mobilize necessary resources to ensure stability”.

This will include paying allowances to officers who will take part in the anti riot operations.

The meeting comes in the wake of fears of chaos in the planned protests against high cost of living among others.

Intelligence reports had warned last week the protests will be spontaneous in some areas and asked law enforcement agencies to mobilize accordingly. The intelligence has also warned there would be pockets of violence and spontaneous demonstrations come Wednesday and subsequent days, sources said.

It also comes in the wake of remarks by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki on Sunday that the government has not banned public rallies so long as they are conducted within the law.

This follows a warning by both him and president William Ruto to the opposition Azimio La Umoja coalition party, which is preparing to stage anti-government demonstrations beginning Wednesday, that the government will not allow protests.

Kindiki said while the government respects the constitutional right to demonstrate, it must stick to the confines of the constitution, including the stipulated time and devoid of violence.

“The government respects and upholds the constitution and all its provisions, including the freedom of association and assembly, the right to demonstrate, picket, and petition. The Government has not banned public rallies and gatherings.”

“The public order act clearly allows such rallies to be held between 6am and 6pm. However, anyone planning to cause chaos, sabotage the economy, and engage in lawlessness will be dealt with firmly and decisively, in accordance with the law,” said the CS.

Kindiki said anyone who violates the law will be dealt with accordingly.

“Anyone planning to paralyse the economy, injure innocent citizens, loot private property, and vandalise public property on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday or any other day, not just in Nairobi but across the 47 Counties in the country will be dealt with accordingly,” he said.

He also warned former state officials using what he called unorthodox means to derail their successors, including former president Uhuru Kenyatta, whom President William Ruto has accused of financing the anti-government protests.

“All persons, including current and former political leaders and public office holders, have an obligation to follow the law. Retired office holders, including former Presidents, Governors, MPs or MCAs must allow their successors to execute their mandate and not resort to blackmail, sabotage, and other unorthodox means to derail them,” Kindiki said.

