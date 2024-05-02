Senior Police Officer Among 14 who Drowned in Separate Flooding Incidents

Several families are mourning the death of their loved ones in new cases of drowning reported in the country.

Many other people are missing and a search and rescue mission is ongoing, police said.

A senior police officer’s body is among 14 that were collected from various places in the country following flooding out of heavy rains on Wednesday. The body of Chief Inspector Cyprian Walunya Kasili who was the head of traffic in Ruai was found in River Kware along the Kangundo Road on Wednesday evening.

It was trapped in his car that had been swept there as he drove back to his house in Lowland estate in Kware area.

Locals helped to retrieve the body from the water.

In Githurai Kimbo area, Githurai, a body of a man was pulled from a pool of water. He is suspected to have drowned.

In Machakos’ Tala area, a 55-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son were killed after a pit latrine they were sheltering in collapsed.

Police said the incident happened on Wednesday May 1 at Ngonda area.

In Isabakwa area, Kisii County, a body of a man was found in a ditch forming part of a stream running through Ibacho.

Police said in Rumuruti, Laikipia County, the body of a 12-year-old boy was found floating at Kisiriri River after drowning.

According to police, they recovered the body of a 53-year-old man who had drowned in Kamulu area, Nairobi. The man had been swept by floods at a stream leading to Athi River.

Another body of a child aged four years was recovered in Huruma area after being swept downstream at Mathare River. Police said the body was found in Madoya area after being swept there.

In Mwiki area, Kasarani, Nairobi a body of a woman was found on Nairobi river that meanders through the area. The decomposed body was found at the edge of the river. Police believe it was swept there by the raging waters due to flooding.

In Makueni’s Malivani area, the body of a 63-year-old was recovered from a stream after drowning. The man was identified as John Mwaluko and had gone to a funeral event but failed to return home.

In Msambweni, Kwale, a 13-year-old boy drowned in a dam in the area. The incident happened at Maridzani Dam in the Nganja area and involved a pupil at Milalani Primary school who had gone to swim there with his friends.

The body was retrieved.

In Ndhiwa, Homabay, a quarry collapsed in Pala area and killed a 22-year-old man.

Police established that while the deceased was digging the quarry, the top curve, which is about 20 feet high buried him alive due to wetness.

The bodies were moved to the mortuaries pending identification and autopsy.