Serial fraudster in the sale of cars arrested after a year long search

Detectives drawn from DCI Kilimani arrested one Meshack Kipleting Tarbei – a serial fraudster and Director of Motorshop E.A Ltd who has been hiding for over a year after fleecing unsuspecting members of the public their hard-earned money.

Kipleting, whose office was located at Marsabit Plaza along Ngong road closed shop and went into hiding with nine victims having reported his unlawful acts at Kilimani police station.

Upon receipt of the complaints, detectives sprang into action in search of the villain who was smoked out of his hide out at King Serenity Estate in Rongai where he was escorted to DCI Kilimani offices for processing pending arraignment.

Kilimani detectives believe more complainants may have made their reports on the suspect at different police stations across the Capital, and are hence consolidating the reports to ensure justice to all victims.

Meanwhile, controversial businessman Elius Kemboi Korir was charged in two multi-million-shilling cases.

In the first case, Korir, who appeared before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Dolphina Alego, is accused of obtaining goods worth Sh15,633,200 from Mallow Brand by falsely pretending that he was in a position to pay.

It is alleged that he committed the offence on December 10, 2022.

Korir denied the charges and was granted a total cash bail of Sh2 million.

In addition, the businessman was granted a Sh1 million cash bail in another fraud case. According to the prosecution, Korir who has been on police radar for involvement in multiple cases, was arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (KIA) while attempting to flee the country.

Being a key official of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that supports the vulnerable in society, police accuse Korir of using his office to reach out to persons and entities with enticing tender offers, only to disappear once the supplies are received.

In one classic case that exposed him, he and an accomplice, also an official at the NGO, conspired to defraud three suppliers of goods worth over Sh32.8 million, which they alleged were being procured for distribution as aid to vulnerable persons.

After the delivery was made, the officials of the NGO instead offered them for sale in the local market, thereafter becoming elusive.