Series Of Earthquakes Recorded In China, Felt In Kyrgyzstan

Six earthquakes have been recorded within the past 24 hours in China, five of which were felt in neighboring Kyrgyzstan.

Data from the Seismology Institute shows that the earthquakes occurred on February 3 at 14:36, 19:26, 19:44, and 22:34, followed by two more on February 4 at 00:02 and 07:18.

The latest earthquake’s epicenter was situated in China, approximately 45 km southeast of Bedel village and 146 km south of Karakol city. In Kyrgyzstan, the intensity of the tremors reached 3 points in the Bedel settlement.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported thus far following a 5.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Akqi County in the Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu, located in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 6:27 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was pinpointed at 41.15 degrees north latitude and 78.67 degrees east longitude, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). Although no townships are located within a 20-km radius of the epicenter, both Akqi and Wushi counties, situated 33 km and 47 km away respectively, felt the impact of the quake.

Local authorities, including the fire department, public security department, and emergency rescue department have confirmed that no casualties or collapsed houses have been reported thus far.