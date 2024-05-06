Several injured in shooting in Long Beach, California, police say

About seven people were injured in a shooting in Long Beach, California, late Saturday, police said.

Officers responded at about 11:15 p.m. to the area near the intersection of South Street and Paramount Boulevard, the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement.

Four of the injured were in critical condition at local hospitals, police said. Three others were being treated for injures that weren’t considered life-threatening, police said.

“The suspect(s) fled prior to officers’ arrival,” police said in a statement. “Suspect information and motive are unknown at this time.”

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, a vehicle traveling “at a high rate of speed” crashed into a gate at the White House complex late Saturday, killing the driver, a U.S. Secret Service spokesperson said.

There was “no threat” to the White House after the vehicle crashed into a barricade just before 10:30 p.m., officials said in a statement.

“Security protocols were implemented as officers cleared the vehicle and attempted to render aid to the driver who was discovered deceased,” the statement said.

The Washington Metropolitan Police will investigate the crash alongside the Secret Service.

“At this time, the incident is being investigated only as a traffic crash by MPD’s Major Crash Investigations Unit,” police officials said in a statement.

By ABC News