Slick Rick’s Net Worth

Slick Rick, an English rapper and record producer, has a net worth of $1 million. Known by several monikers such as “Rick the Ruler,” “MC Ricky D,” and “hip-hop’s greatest storyteller,” Slick Rick made a name for himself with his unique lyrical style and storytelling abilities. He first gained prominence with Doug E. Fresh & the Get Fresh Crew, particularly with the 1985 classics “The Show” and “La Di Da Di,” the latter of which has become one of the most sampled songs in music history. Over his career, Slick Rick released several albums, including “The Great Adventures of Slick Rick” (1988), “The Ruler’s Back” (1991), “Behind Bars” (1994), and “The Art of Storytelling” (1999). His influence extends across the music industry, with his songs being sampled by artists such as Beyoncé, Snoop Dogg, Mariah Carey, The Notorious B.I.G., and the Beastie Boys. According to WhoSampled, his music has been sampled over 1,700 times, making him one of the most sampled artists in history. Apart from his musical career, Slick Rick has also appeared in films like “Whiteboyz” (1999), “Brooklyn Babylon” (2001), and “True Vinyl” (2004), and lent his voice to an episode of “Yo Gabba Gabba!” in 2015.

Early Life

Slick Rick, born Richard Martin Lloyd Walters on January 14, 1965, in Mitcham, London, England, was raised by Jamaican parents. His family moved to the United States in 1976, settling in the Bronx, New York. Rick attended the Fiorello H. Laguardia High School of Music & Art, where he majored in visual arts and met Dana Dane, with whom he formed the rap duo, Kangol Crew. His distinctive eye patch, which he wears due to an accident in his childhood that blinded him in his right eye, became a signature part of his image.

Slick Rick Career

Slick Rick’s career took off when he joined Doug E. Fresh’s Get Fresh Crew in 1984. The group recorded the tracks “The Show” and “La Di Da Di” with Danya/Reality Records, and these songs quickly became hip-hop staples, with “La Di Da Di” reaching Gold status and climbing to #4 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and #7 on the UK Singles Chart. Rick left the group in 1986 and signed with Def Jam Records through Russell Simmons’ Rush Artist Management. He became the third artist to join the Def Jam roster, which marked the beginning of his solo career.

His debut album, “The Great Adventures of Slick Rick,” released in 1988, was a major success, achieving Platinum status and topping the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The album included hits like “Teenage Love,” “Children’s Story,” and “Hey Young World,” which solidified his reputation as a master storyteller in rap. In 1991, Rick released his second album, “The Ruler’s Back,” which featured singles such as “I Shouldn’t Have Done It” and “Mistakes of a Woman in Love with Other Men.” Despite mixed reviews, the album reached #29 on the Billboard 200 and #18 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

While incarcerated, Rick released his third album, “Behind Bars,” in 1994, which peaked at #11 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and featured the singles “Behind Bars” and “Sittin’ in My Car.” His 1999 album, “The Art of Storytelling,” was a significant comeback, going Gold and reaching #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and #8 on the Billboard 200. The album featured collaborations with OutKast, Nas, and Snoop Dogg and was praised as a “triumphant return” by the Los Angeles Times. Slick Rick continued to make music and perform, including his participation in will.i.am’s “Trans4M” concert in 2014 and the release of the single “Snakes of the World Today” in 2018. He has also featured on tracks by artists like Montell Jordan, Missy Elliott, and Chamillionaire, and performed on Westside Gunn’s 2020 album “Who Made the Sunshine.”

Personal Life

In April 1997, Slick Rick married Mandy Aragones, whom he met at a Manhattan nightclub four years earlier. He has two children, Ricky and Lateisha, from a previous relationship. Rick and Mandy have donated several of his personal items to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

Slick Rick’s life took a turbulent turn in 1989 when his cousin, Mark Plummer, whom Rick’s mother hired as his bodyguard, attempted to extort money from him. After firing Plummer, Rick faced multiple threats, which led him to purchase firearms for protection. In July 1990, an altercation with Plummer resulted in Rick firing shots, injuring his cousin and accidentally hitting a bystander. Rick pleaded guilty to attempted murder and served two years in prison. In 2001, Rick faced deportation due to his criminal record but was released after 17 months in detention. He officially became a U.S. citizen in 2016, which he described as a long-awaited and proud moment in his life. In 2020, Rick and Mandy co-founded the Victory Patch Foundation, which supports underserved communities through social programs and outreach.

Slick Rick Awards and Honors

Slick Rick’s contributions to hip-hop have not gone unnoticed. In 2008, he was honored at the VH-1 Hip Hop Honors, and in 2015, he received the Mixx Cares Humanitarian Award for his contributions to music and public service. He has been ranked #11 on About.com’s “The 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time” and #15 on The Source magazine’s “Top 50 Lyricists of All Time.” Additionally, his influence is reflected in a Grammy nomination for Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It,” which samples Rick’s “Children’s Story.”

