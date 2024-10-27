2 Ways to download Netflix movies on laptop to watch offline

Netflix is undoubtedly the most popular streaming service, with more people tuning in daily—even during their commutes—to catch up on their favorite shows. However, limited Wi-Fi access on most forms of transportation means that streaming on the go isn’t always possible. Downloading movies and shows from Netflix beforehand is the best way to ensure offline viewing.

The good news is Netflix allows users to download episodes and save movies for offline access, but there are a few tips and important details to keep in mind.

Can I Download Netflix Movies on My Laptop?

The ability to download Netflix movies depends on the type of laptop you own.

According to Netflix’s help page, downloads are supported on:

Android phones and tablets

iPhones and iPads

Windows 10 or 11 computers

Amazon Fire tablets

Google Chromebooks (with Google Play Store installed)

If you’re using a Windows 10/11 laptop or a Chromebook, you can download movies and shows to watch offline. Unfortunately, this feature isn’t available for MacBooks.

Downloading Netflix Movies and TV Shows on Windows Laptops

To start, download the latest version of the Netflix app from the Microsoft Store, which is available on any Windows 10/11 laptop. Here’s how:

Open Microsoft Store by selecting Start and searching for it. Download and open the Netflix app. Log in to your account. Click the Menu icon at the top left and scroll to Available for Download. Browse the list or use the search icon to find the movie or show you want. Tap the Download icon next to your selected title. Once downloaded, go to Menu > My Downloads to access and play your downloaded content.

With these steps, you can watch your favorite Netflix titles offline anytime.