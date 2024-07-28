South Sudan Beats Puerto Rico for First-Ever Olympic Basketball Victory

South Sudan’s journey to its first Olympic Games is nothing short of remarkable. As the world’s newest nation, having gained independence in 2011, the Bright Stars were ranked 62nd globally before last year’s FIBA World Cup. Yet, they secured their place in Paris as Africa’s top team and now, they’ve made history with their first-ever Olympic victory.

Star guard Carlik Jones led the charge with 19 points, contributing to a strong finish that allowed South Sudan to pull away from a closely contested match. His performance, along with contributions from four other teammates in double figures, turned a tight game into a relatively comfortable win.

Puerto Rico started strong with New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado scoring 19 points in the first half. However, Alvarado suffered an ankle injury just before halftime. Despite his return early in the third quarter, Puerto Rico struggled to regain its rhythm.

South Sudan’s defense was key in the second half, limiting Puerto Rico to just 25 points. The Bright Stars’ considerable frontcourt length disrupted Puerto Rico’s other leading guard, Tremont Waters, who shot 6-for-19. Additionally, South Sudan’s dominance on the offensive glass, with an 18-10 edge, helped compensate for their average shooting performance.

“This means everything,” said Wenyen Gabriel. “It’s a unifying moment. We’re all united through basketball right now, and it shows the power of sport in bringing people together.”

As Group C is likely to be dominated by the U.S. and Serbia, this victory gives South Sudan a fighting chance to advance to the knockout rounds. They will face Team USA on Wednesday, July 31, in a rematch of a thrilling exhibition held in London earlier in July. Meanwhile, Puerto Rico will aim to recover against Serbia on the same day