Suze Orman Net Worth

Suze Orman, a renowned financial advisor, television personality, author, and motivational speaker, has amassed a net worth of $75 million. As a financial guru, Orman has authored 10 consecutive New York Times best-selling books and has made significant contributions to the field of personal finance. She began her career as a financial advisor for Merrill Lynch, later becoming a vice president at Prudential Bache Securities. In the late 1980s, she founded the Suze Orman Financial Group. From 2002 to 2015, Orman hosted “The Suze Orman Show” on CNBC. She currently hosts the “Suze Orman’s Women & Money Podcast.”

Early Life

Susan Lynn Orman was born in Chicago, Illinois, in 1951. During her youth, she worked at her father’s deli. In 1976, Orman earned a B.A. in Social Work from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. In 2009, she received an honorary degree of doctor of humane letters from the same university. After graduating, Orman moved to Berkeley, California, where she worked as a waitress.

Business Failure

In 1982, Orman borrowed $50,000 from a regular customer at the restaurant where she worked, along with $2,000 from friends and family, to start her own restaurant. On the advice of her patron, she invested the money in a trading account at Merrill Lynch. Unfortunately, a broker convinced her to invest in a high-risk options account, and within three months, all the money was gone.

Determined to understand what had happened, Orman joined Merrill Lynch’s training program. She also sued Merrill Lynch and settled for the amount she had lost, plus interest, enabling her to repay her investors. In 1983, she became vice president of investments at Prudential Bache Securities. Four years later, she founded the Suze Orman Financial Group in Emeryville, California, and wrote her first best-selling book, “You’ve Earned It, Don’t Lose It.”

Media Appearances

Over the years, Suze Orman has appeared on numerous television shows, including “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” “Oprah’s All-Stars,” and “Paula’s Party” on the Food Network. “The Suze Orman Show,” which aired on CNBC from 2002 to 2015, was one of the network’s top-ranked shows. She also created the television show “Can I Afford It?” and writes an advice column for “O” magazine. Orman has contributed to Yahoo with her “Money Matters” column, as well as to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Your Business at Home Magazine, and Lowes MoneyWorks.

Orman has developed several CD-ROM-based financial services, including the “Will and Trust Kit,” “Protection Portfolio,” and “Identity Theft Kit.” She won Daytime Emmy Awards in 2004 and 2006 for her PBS pledge drive specials, “The Lessons of Life,” “The Money Show for the Young, Fabulous and Broke,” and “The Laws of Money.” She has also received six Gracie Awards from the Alliance for Women in Media.

CNBC Show

“The Suze Orman Show” debuted on CNBC in 2002 and ran for eight years, airing 128 episodes until 2015. The show earned Orman numerous awards, including several Daytime Emmys. One of the most popular segments was “Can I Afford It,” where callers would ask whether they could afford various expenses.

Personal Life

Suze Orman is a supporter of the Democratic Party and has made several campaign donations, including to Hillary Clinton. She resides in New York, Florida, and San Francisco, California, with her spouse, Kathy Travis. The couple married in 2010.

Real Estate

In 2007, Orman paid $3.6 million for a 1,200-square-foot apartment in New York’s Plaza Hotel, which has a courtyard view. Similar units with views of Central Park were selling for nearly double at the time. Orman also owns a condo in South Florida and a waterfront home in the Bahamas. She purchased the Bahamas property in 2014 for $2.5 million, using funds from the sale of a yacht and a home in San Francisco. Her Florida condo, located in Hillsboro Beach, was bought for $945,000 in 2004.

