Sydney Sweeney Siblings: All About Trent Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney is an American actress who first gained attention in 2018 for her roles in the television series Everything Sucks! and The Handmaid’s Tale, as well as the limited series Sharp Objects.

She has since gained wider recognition for her roles in the HBO drama series Euphoria and the first season of the anthology series The White Lotus, which earned her nominations for two Primetime Emmy Awards.

In 2023, Sweeney portrayed Reality Winner in the drama film Reality and led the commercially successful romantic comedy Anyone but You.

In 2024, she starred in the superhero film Madame Web and produced and starred in the horror film Immaculate.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Sydney has one younger brother, Trent Sweeney, who was born in 2000. The Sweeney family lived in Spokane during Sydney and Trent’s childhood.

Like his older sister Sydney, Trent Sweeney has also pursued acting.

He has had small roles in a few projects, including the 2016 film Junk and the 2018 TV series Everything Sucks! – the same show his sister Sydney starred in.

However, Trent’s acting career has been more limited compared to Sydney’s rapidly rising fame and success in the industry.

Career

Sweeney’s acting career began to take off in 2018 with roles in several high-profile projects.

Her performance as Emaline in the Netflix series Everything Sucks! earned her early recognition, as did her guest appearances on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and HBO’s Sharp Objects miniseries.

However, Sweeney’s big break came in 2019 when she was cast as Cassie Howard in the HBO teen drama Euphoria.

Her nuanced portrayal of the troubled yet sympathetic character earned her critical acclaim and a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2022.

Euphoria has been a major hit for HBO and helped cement Sweeney’s status as a rising star.

Sweeney continued to impress in 2021 with her performance in the first season of HBO’s anthology series The White Lotus.

As Olivia Mossbacher, a privileged college student, Sweeney delivered another standout performance that earned her a second Emmy nomination, this time for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

In addition to her acclaimed TV work, she has also appeared in several notable films, including Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the horror movie Along Came the Devil, and the psychological thriller Clementine.

Sweeney’s versatility as an actress has been on full display through these varied roles.

2023 saw her take on a challenging dramatic role as whistleblower Reality Winner in the biopic Reality. The film received positive reviews, with critics praising Sweeney’s performance.

Sweeney also starred in the popular romantic comedy Anyone But You, demonstrating her range and box office appeal.

Looking ahead, she has several high-profile projects in the works.

Sweeney will play the lead role in the Marvel superhero film Madame Web and will star in and produce the horror film Immaculate through her production company, Fifty-Fifty Films.

Launched in 2020, Fifty-Fifty Films aims to create opportunities for female creatives in the entertainment industry.

Accolades

Sweeney has quickly established herself as one of the most acclaimed young actresses in Hollywood, earning numerous award nominations and accolades for her standout performances.

In 2022, she received two Primetime Emmy nominations: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Cassie in Euphoria and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her performance as Olivia in The White Lotus.

Sweeney has been recognized by prestigious critics’ groups, including nominations for the Dublin Film Critics’ Circle Award for Best Supporting Actress for The White Lotus and the Critics Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria.

These accolades demonstrate her versatility and range as an actress, as she has impressed audiences and critics alike with her performances in both television and film.

In addition to her critical acclaim, Sweeney has also been recognized by popular award shows.

In 2023, she received a People’s Choice Award nomination for Comedy Movie Star of 2023 for her role in the film Anyone But You. This nomination further solidifies her status as a rising star in the entertainment industry.

Sweeney’s achievements have also been recognized by prominent publications.

In 2022, she was named to the Time 100 Next list, which honors rising stars across various industries.