Tanzanian in Court for Occupying Ex-Pepsi Boss House in Machakos

A Tanzanian national was on Thursday charged with occupying a property belonging to the former Pepsi executive William Alfred Mulwa Mutilangi who died in New York in October 2023.

He appeared at the milimani chief Magistrate’s court, Nairobi.

Bakari Kisalu Malanda was however released on bail after denying the charge.

He is accused that at unknown date and place within the republic of Kenya, while not being an administrator to the estate of the deceased property, jointly with others not before court intermeddled with a house within Green park estate, Athi-river in Machakos county, by occupying it illegally, without Express Authority.

The prosecution did not oppose to Bakari being freed on cash bail.

He however asked senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi to consider the fact that the accused couldn’t provide details about his travel documents.

“The investigation officer can’t explain more about him being in Kenya, we do not know if he is a flight risk or not” court was told.

The defense on their part asked the court to admit the accused person to favourable bail or bond terms stating that the accused is an East African citizen, exempt from visa requirements under the free movement protocol.

The court heard that Bakari is in possession of a valid passport from the united Republic of Tanzania,a fact that was confirmed by the Investigation officer after he physically saw the passport which is securely held by Bakari’s counsel at his office.

Bakari through his lawyer asked the court to consider the offence he has been charged with which is not a serious offence and attracts a fine of Sh10,000.

The court released him on a cash bail of Sh100,000.

Bakari contends that he is the rightful inheritor of Mulwa’s assets, totaling an estimated Sh500 million, a claim disputed by Mulwa’s siblings.