The Wealth Of Rhona Mitra: Exploring Her Net Worth

Rhona Mitra, an English actress, model, and singer, has achieved remarkable success in her career. Her diverse talents have brought her a net worth of $6 million.

Rhona Mitra Net Worth $6 Million Date of Birth Aug 9, 1976 Place of Birth Paddington Nationality American Profession Actress, Model, and Singer

Legal Drama

One of Rhona Mitra’s standout roles was playing Tara Wilson on the ABC series “The Practice” in 2003-2004.

Her excellence in this role didn’t go unnoticed, as she later reprised it in the spin-off “Boston Legal” in 2004.

Medical Drama

Rhona Mitra’s career expanded further with her role as Dr. Alejandra Ollie Klein on ABC’s “Gideon’s Crossing” in 2000-2001. Her portrayal of a medical professional demonstrated her versatility as an actress.

Spy Drama

Mitra continued to impress in the Sky One/Cinemax spy drama “Strike Back,” where she played the character Maj. Rachel Dalton in 2012-2013. Her contribution to the series solidified her status as a respected actress.

A Journey on the High Seas

In TNT’s “The Last Ship” from 2014 to 2015, Rhona Mitra stepped into the character of Dr. Rachel Scott in this Michael Bay action-drama series. Her ability to tackle diverse roles earned her accolades from both critics and fans.

Venturing into Superhero Territory

In her career, Rhona Mitra also ventured into the world of superheroes. Her portrayal of Mercy Graves in The CW’s “Supergirl” in 2018 showcased her ability to take on a different genre.

Silver Screen Success

While Rhona Mitra has made her mark in television, she hasn’t shied away from the big screen.

She’s been part of various films, including “Beowulf” (1999), “Get Carter” (2000), “Sweet Home Alabama” (2002), “The Life of David Gale” (2003), and “Underworld: Rise of the Lycans” (2009). Her versatility as an actress has shone in both television and film.

Recognition and Accolades

Rhona Mitra’s exceptional talent has not gone unnoticed. In 2009, she earned a Scream Award nomination for Best Fantasy Actress for her role in “Underworld: Rise of the Lycans.” Her performances have been critically acclaimed and have earned her nominations from award ceremonies such as the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Beyond Acting: Modeling and Singing

Rhona Mitra’s talents extend beyond acting. She has ventured into the worlds of modeling and singing. She was even a live-action model for the iconic Lara Croft character in the “Tomb Raider” video game franchise. This diversification of her talents has contributed to her overall net worth.

Real Estate Ventures

Apart from her successful entertainment career, Rhona Mitra has ventured into the real estate market. In 2003, she invested in a home in Venice, California, which she later sold for a substantial profit in 2017. Her real estate endeavors have contributed to her financial well-being.

Rhona Mitra Net Worth

Rhona Mitra net worth is $6 million.

