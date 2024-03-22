Theo Von Siblings: A Look at the Comic’s Supportive Sisters

Theo Von, born Theodor Capitani von Kurnatowski III, is an American stand-up comedian, podcaster, actor and former reality television personality.

He hosts the This Past Weekend podcast and was a co-host of The King and the Sting podcast.

Theo’s career began with appearances on MTV’s reality shows, leading to success in stand-up comedy, television and film.

He has hosted shows like Deal With It and appeared in various comedy specials and podcasts, including The Joe Rogan Experience.

Theo’s comedic style blends observational humor with surreal elements, covering topics like human behavior, human sexuality and American politics.

His journey from reality TV to a respected comedian showcases his talent and perseverance in the entertainment industry.

Siblings

Theo has three siblings, a late older brother, Roland von Kurnatowski Jr. and two younger sisters, Rolanda and Whittier.

Roland, who passed away in 2019, was 29 years older than Theo and was a real estate developer.

Rolanda is an ER nurse, while Whittier’s details are less known, but she is supportive of Theo and their family.

Their father, Roland von Kurnatowski Sr., had Polish-Nicaraguan roots, and their mother, Gina Capitani, has Italian-Irish ancestry.

Theo’s other brother, Zefferino Kurnatowski, is married and has three children.

The siblings share a close bond despite not being in the limelight, with Theo often expressing pride in his family and roots.

Parents

Theo’s parents are Roland Theodor Achilles von Kurnatowski and Gina Capitani.

Roland, born in Bluefields, Nicaragua, was of Polish, German, and English descent. He passed away in 1996 at the age of 86 due to cancer.

Gina, an American citizen of Italian-Irish ancestry, was born in Wyoming, Illinois. She worked delivering newspapers and was 32 years old when she had Theo.

Theo’s father was 67 when the comedian was born, and his mother was 32.

Career

Theo’s career is a multifaceted journey that spans stand-up comedy, reality television, hosting, podcasting and acting.

He began his professional entertainment career at age nineteen, appearing on MTV’s Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour in 2000, which marked the start of his rise to stardom.

Theo’s participation in reality TV continued with appearances on MTV’s The Challenge and Last Comic Standing, where he showcased his comedic talents and won the online competition.

Transitioning to hosting, Von took over shows like Primetime in No Time and hosted the TBS hidden camera show, Deal With It.

His foray into acting included cameo roles on various TV shows and his scripted comedy show, Man Up, on Comedy Central.

Theo’s career also includes successful stand-up comedy performances, a notable Netflix special, and the launch of his popular podcast, This Past Weekend, which significantly contributed to his fame and success in the entertainment industry.