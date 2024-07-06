Three Suspects Lynched By Mob In Botched Kidnapping In Kakamega

At least three people were stoned to death by a mob in a case of suspected kidnap in a village in Burere, Kakamega County.

Six others were rushed to hospital after the Friday morning drama, police said after rescuing them.

This happened in Ibokolo village where a driver with eight occupants in a car allegedly tried to kidnap two 14-year-old boys.

Both boys are pupils at Mulwa Primary School. The motive of the incident is yet to be established, police said.

Locals noticed the drama and rushed to the boys’ rescue as they raised the alarm.

This attracted more people who rushed to the scene and descended on the occupants with stones and twigs killing three.

The injured also had panga cuts and were taken to Butere Sub County Hospital in critical condition.

The victims included two men and a woman.

The bodies were moved to Butere Funeral Home awaiting identification and postmortem, police said.

Police said they are investigating the incident they termed as murder.

Police discourage mob lynching and term it criminal. They want suspects arrested be surrendered to authorities for processing and possible prosecution.

Most victims of mob lynching are innocent. Police say in some incidents, some victims are framed as suspects and killed by mobs.

Police spokesperson Dr Resila Onyango said police are taking serious cases of mob lynching for investigation.

“Mob lynching is criminal and must be discouraged. We have had incidents where those involved have been charged with serious offences,” she said.

Dozens of such cases are reported monthly in the country in an alarming rate.