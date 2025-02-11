Top-Performing Counties by Sector

County government services deteriorated in 2024 compared to previous years, according to the latest Infotrak CountyTrak Performance Index 2024.

The report indicates that while some counties focused on immediate service delivery, others spent considerable time laying the groundwork and planning, delaying tangible benefits to residents.

Kenyans overwhelmingly supported the 2010 Constitution, hoping that devolution would bring greater access to resources and political power at the grassroots level.

However, expectations remain high, and counties continue to face challenges in meeting them.

“While most county governments appreciate this reality and work to deliver quick results, others prioritize extensive planning in their early stages. Regardless of different leadership styles, the critical factor is ensuring that people feel the impact of devolution in their daily lives. County governments must understand public perceptions and align their strategies accordingly,” the report states.

The CountyTrak tool evaluated counties based on twelve core functions and thirty-three key performance indicators, alongside five approval rating questions.

The assessed sectors included Agriculture, Health, Education, Roads and Transport, Energy, Water Management, Environment & Natural Resources, Trade and Tourism, County Planning and Development, Housing, Lands and Settlement, Culture and Sports, and Social Services. Additionally, Public Participation, Planning, and County Resource Management were examined.

The report indicates a general decline in county service delivery across key sectors compared to 2023. Education, which remained the best-performing sector, dropped to 46% in 2024, down from 55% in 2023, 52% in 2020, and 58% in 2015.

Environment and Natural Resources recorded a score of 46%, a decrease from 50% in the previous year. Energy also saw a decline, falling to 44% from 49% in 2023.

Other sectors, including Agriculture, Culture and Sports, Social Services, Roads and Transport, Health, County Planning and Development, Trade and Tourism, and Housing, Lands and Settlement, recorded scores ranging between 42% and 43%, all reflecting a drop from their 2023 ratings.

Top-Performing Counties by Sector

Despite the overall decline, some counties performed better in specific sectors.

Murang’a and Trans Nzoia led in Agriculture with 51%, followed closely by Elgeyo Marakwet and Homa Bay at 50%.

In Health, Homa Bay topped at 53%, with Murang’a coming in second at 52%. Education saw Murang’a ranking highest at 54%, followed by Homa Bay at 53% and Trans Nzoia at 51%. Homa Bay led in Roads and Transport at 52%, with Murang’a at 51%.

In the Energy sector, Murang’a ranked first at 53%, followed by Nyeri at 50%. Trade and Tourism saw Murang’a and Homa Bay tying at the top with 51% each. Murang’a also led in Housing, Lands, and Settlement with 50% and topped in Water Management with 53%, followed by Homa Bay at 51%.

Trans Nzoia ranked highest in Environment at 54%, with Murang’a close behind at 53%. In Culture and Sports, Homa Bay led with 53%, while Murang’a followed at 51%. Murang’a and Homa Bay tied in Social Services at 52% and in County Planning and Development at 51%.

Regionally, Central and Nyanza counties performed best, each scoring 46%. Western and Coast regions followed with 44%, Rift Valley recorded 42%, Eastern stood at 40%, Nairobi registered 39%, while North Eastern had the lowest performance at 38%.