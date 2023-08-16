Tragedy as Elephant Tramples KDF Officer at Isiolo Training Camp

A Kenya Defence Forces junior officer was trampled by an elephant at a military training camp in Isiolo County.

The incident happened when a herd of elephants raided there and trampled an officer.

Officials added the incident happened at the School of Artillery camp in Kainuk area on Tuesday morning.

A group of young soldiers were on a training mission when a herd of elephants invaded the area.

Those armed at the training started to fire into the air to scare the animals in vain. The animals advanced catching up with some of the escaping group of soldiers and officers.

It was then that Lt Fridah Nkonke tripped and fell giving the advancing elephants a chance to trample her.

The other group, which was armed, opened fire killing the elephant. According to officials, the other animals escaped into a thicket.

The military officer was rushed to Isiolo Regional headquarters hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was later moved to the mortuary.

Police and Kenya Wildlife Service officials were called to the scene to join the probe. They described the incident as an unfortunate human/wildlife conflict.

Locals said the animals were on the move and may have felt disturbed prompting the reaction.

There have been such cases of human-wildlife conflict in separate incidents in the country.

