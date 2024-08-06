Tragedy as Woman Fatally Stabbed in Scuffle in Bar in Meru

Police are investigating an incident in which a 28-year-old woman was stabbed and killed during a scuffle in a bar in Chuka, Meru County.

A suspect who was known to her and is believed to be her boyfriend is on the run and police said they are looking for him.

The incident happened Monday morning at the Cool Breeze Pub located at Magutuni market, police said.

Security at the establishment stumbled on the body of Karimi Wangi hours after she had died. The body lay in a pool of blood after the stab wound in the neck.

Police visited the scene and found the body with a deep wound on the left side of the neck.

It was established that the deceased was in the company of her boyfriend in the said bar when a fight ensued between them and the suspect stabbed her and fled to an unknown destination.

Police said they are investigating what prompted the fight that turned fatal.

Police moved the body to Chuka County Referral Hospital mortuary for preservation and postmortem even as the hunt for the suspect goes on.

Police also talked to the club management and witnesses as part of the probe into the tragedy.