Tropical Cyclone Hidaya: What We Know So Far

The Coast region is likely to be hit by Cyclone Hidaya, which will result in heavy rainfall, large waves and strong winds that could affect activities in the Indian Ocean, a report to the Cabinet has warned.

The Cabinet, which met Thursday May 2 for the second time this week, was also told that average to above-average rains will continue being experienced in across the country for the next three months.

It was further informed that flooding is expected in low-lying areas, as are landslides and mudslides.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, a tropical cyclone – also referred to as a hurricane or typhoon – is a rapidly rotating storm that begins over tropical oceans.

Tropical Cyclone Hidaya is said to have developed over the South Indian Ocean, east of Tanzania and north-northeast of Comoros, on Wednesday.

It was designated the name ‘Hidaya’ by the Meteo France La Reunion, with forecast models tracking it west-northwestward between May 2-4, 2024.

This as the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) predicted that Cyclone Hidaya would be also approaching the country’s Coast between Thursday and Monday.

According to Crisis24 publication, the tropical storm will become moderate while passing north of Tanzania’s Mafia Island, before taking a “turn to track north-northwestward as it approaches the eastern Tanzania coast late May 4 and will likely dissipate into a zone of disturbed weather as it passes between Unguja Island and the mainland May 5.”

The TMA has since issued an advisory to residents of Coastal areas likely to be affected by the cyclone, noting that there will be heavy rains and strong winds.

“The presence of ‘Hidaya’ near our country’s coast is expected to dominate and affect the weather systems of the country, including causing periods of heavy rain and strong winds in some regions of the Mtwara, Lindi, and Pwani (including the Mafia Islands),” the TMA said in a statement.

“Dar es Salaam, Tanga, Morogoro, Ugunja, and Pemba regions and neighboring areas, especially on May 3, 2024, for the southern coastal areas (Lindi and Mtwara) and spreading to other coastal areas from May 4 to 6, 2024.”