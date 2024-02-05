Troy Aikman’s Net Worth

Troy Aikman, the esteemed former NFL quarterback turned prominent broadcaster, amassed a net worth of $65 million throughout his illustrious career. From leading the Dallas Cowboys to three Super Bowl victories to becoming one of the highest-paid sports broadcasters, Aikman’s journey is a testament to his remarkable success and enduring legacy in the world of sports and media.

Troy Aikman Net Worth $65 Million Date of Birth Nov 21, 1966 Place of Birth West Covina Nationality American Profession American football player, Announcer, Commentator

Troy Aikman NFL Salary

Drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 1989, Troy Aikman quickly established himself as a formidable force on the football field.

Over his 12-season NFL career, Aikman earned a total of $55 million in salary and bonuses, cementing his status as one of the highest-paid players of his time. Despite battling injuries, including persistent back issues and concussions, Aikman’s prowess as a quarterback remained unparalleled, leading the Cowboys to three Super Bowl titles and earning him numerous accolades, including Super Bowl MVP honors in 1992.

Troy Aikman Broadcasting Career

Following his retirement from professional football in 2000, Troy Aikman seamlessly transitioned into a successful broadcasting career.

Also Read: Tory Lanez’s Net Worth

Joining the Fox network as a color commentator, Aikman quickly garnered acclaim for his insightful analysis and charismatic on-air presence. Over the years, his broadcasting prowess earned him multiple Emmy Awards and a reputation as one of the most respected voices in sports media.

Troy Aikman ESPN Contract and Salary

Aikman’s financial success in broadcasting reached new heights when he signed a lucrative deal with ESPN in February 2022. Valued at $90 million over five years, the deal catapulted Aikman’s annual salary to a staggering $18 million, nearly doubling his entire NFL earnings over the duration of the contract. This milestone contract solidified Aikman’s status as one of the highest-paid sports broadcasters in history, rivaling the likes of Tony Romo and setting a new standard for industry compensation.

Troy Aikman Business

Beyond his achievements in football and broadcasting, Troy Aikman ventured into the world of NASCAR racing, co-founding the Hall of Fame Racing team with fellow Cowboys legend Roger Staubach in 2005. Their foray into NASCAR further showcased Aikman’s entrepreneurial spirit and passion for motorsports, underscoring his diverse interests beyond the gridiron.

Troy Aikman Wife

In addition to his professional endeavors, Troy Aikman’s personal life has been marked by significant milestones and relationships. From his high-profile romance with country singer Lorrie Morgan to his marriage to publicist Rhonda Worthey, Aikman’s personal journey has been closely followed by fans and media alike. Despite facing challenges, including a divorce from Worthey in 2011, Aikman found love again with fashion retailer Catherine Mooty, whom he married in 2017.

Troy Aikman Net Worth

Troy Aikman net worth is $65 million.