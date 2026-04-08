Tuju released on Sh100,000 after denying giving false information charges

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju was released on a personal bond of Sh100,000 after denying a charge of giving false information to a person employed in the public service.

Tuju was charged before the Kibera Law Courts, where the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) accused him of giving false information contrary to Section 129(a) of the Penal Code.

According to the charge sheet, the prosecution alleges that on March 21, at Entim Sidai Spa and Wellness Sanctuary in Karen, within Lang’ata Sub-county, Tuju informed Karen Police Station Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Purity Kobia that he was being trailed by unknown assailants and was later abducted.

Tuju appeared before Chief Magistrate Stella Atambo on April 8, where he denied the charge.

Tuju’s lawyer Edward Oonge asked the court to grant him reasonable bond and bail terms, urging the magistrate to also take into account his health condition.

Read: Tuju denies false information charges at Kibera court

The court released him on a personal bond of Sh100,000 with one contact person.

The matter will be mentioned on April 15, for pre trial purpose.

Prosecution told court the accused knowingly misled law enforcement, an offence that undermines effective policing and public trust.

The alleged offence was committed on March 21, 2026, at the Entim Sidai Spa Wellness Sanctuary within Lang’ata Sub-County.

The court heard that Tuju informed Chief Inspector Purity Kobia, the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Karen Police Station, that he had been trailed by unknown assailants and later abducted, claims the prosecution asserts were false and intended to prompt official action.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges before Chief Magistrate Stella Atambo.

The matter is handled by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Maryanne Mwangi and Principal Prosecution Counsel Micheal Mutune.

The drama surrounds the Dari property in Karen, Nairobi.

The High Court heard that the disputed Dari property linked to Tuju was sold and transferred before any injunction was issued, as parties clashed over a stay application in an ongoing property dispute.

During the substantive hearing before Justice Moses Ado on Tuesday, the 10th defendant, Ultra Eureka Limited, argued that it lawfully purchased the contested property through a public auction in October 2024 and has since taken possession.