Two children drown in water tanks in separate incidents in Siaya, Meru

Two children were found dead after drowning separately in water tanks in Siaya and Meru Counties.

One of the victims was aged 12 years and the other was aged two years, police said. The first incident happened in Bondo, Siaya County, where a group of children were playing in a water tank holding water used by a gold crusher machine.

The three children entered there with the intention of bathing when one of them aged 12 drowned.

The others jumped out of the water after realizing their colleague was unresponsive and raised an alarm.

It was then that the body of Bernard Otieno Onyango was discovered in the water tank. It was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations.

In Imenti South, Meru County, another minor aged two drowned in a tank at a construction site as he played with his colleagues in a family compound.

The child slipped into the open ground tank as he played on September 15, 2025 and drowned, police and locals said.

Members of the public rescued the child and rushed to Kanyakine Sub County Hospital for treatment, where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

The tank was used to store water for construction at the site. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations, police said.

Meanwhile, a man was electrocuted at Sengera Centre, Manga, Nyamira County.

The body of Ismael Mose, 30 was found burnt after the incident on September 15, 2025. He had been electrocuted by live wires at the centre.

Circumstances leading to the electrocution were not clear, police said. Kenya power officials were informed and facilitated the movement of the body to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations.

Such cases have been on the rise in the area amid efforts to address the trend, officials say.