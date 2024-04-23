Two Cops Detained Over Allegations of Selling Bullets Recovered in Laikipia

A Kibera court Monday allowed an application to have two police officers detained for four days pending further probe into allegations of selling firearms and ammunition to members of the public in Laikipia County.

Kibera senior principal Samson Temu said Inspector Joel Githaiga and constable Martin Murimi will be detained at Muthaiga and Kilimani stations respectively until April 25 to allow investigation.

This was after the prosecution said they needed more time to finalize their probe against the two.

They are being probed in a case of being in possession of firearms/ammunitions contrary to the law.

In an affidavit, investigating officer Nicholas Njoroge attached at DCI Headquarters stated the two were arrested on April 19 at Nyahururu Town in Laikipia county on suspicion of being in possession of firearm/ammunition.

The duo are serving officers attached to ASTU C Company and were found with 2,658 bullets.

“The suspects were arrested, escorted to DCI headquarters and upon interrogation, it was preliminary established that they have been selling ammunition to members of public within laikipia county and its adjacent areas to commit criminal activities,” read the affidavit.

The investigating officer says the ammunitions sold are believed to have been used to commit crimes such as murder, and banditry within laikipia county and other adjacent counties where innocent lives have been lost, people displaced and livestock stolen.

The court heard that the other suppliers and buyers of the ammunition are still at large and there is need to hold the suspects, conduct further investigations and make more arrest.

The investigating officer said they need time to recover crucial documents regarding supply and reciept of ammunitions from the involved government security agencies, record statements from witnesses whom the officers are likely to interfere with.

The investigators said they also need to subject the recovered ammunitions to ballistic for forensic analysis and ascertain whether the suspects are licensed firearm holder from firearm licensing board.

A couple Josphat Karanja and his wife Teresiah Wairimu were arrested first before the two more cops were picked up from Anti-Stock Theft Unit Sondu Camp.

All the four suspects will now appear before Kibera Law Court on Friday April 26, 2024, while the officers remain suspended from the National Police Service with immediate effect, Inspector General of police Japhet Koome said.

“The service would like to caution members of public from engaging in unauthorized purchase, possession, manufacture and sale of firearms and ammunition and instead report any such criminal activities to the nearest police station or through our toll-free numbers; 999,911,112 or FichuakwaDCI 0800722203,” Koome said.