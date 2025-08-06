Two killed as lorry ploughs crowded Kisii town street

A loaded mini truck Wednesday ploughed through a crowded Kisii town street killing two people on the spot and injured at least 11 others in the freak morning accident.

An obstinate male bodaboda said to had refused to give way after the truck driver severally hooted to alert him of faulty brakes was among the dead.

Police confirmed the second victim as a female pedestrian.

The bodaboda was crushed as the lorry hurtled down from Absa bank along the Kisii-Kisumu Highway, ramming into two other vehicles and two other motorbikes before landing in a trench at Daraja Mbili market.

Kitutu Chache South Sub-coubty police boss Kazungu Charo said the lorry may had developed faulty breaks plunging it a chaotic motion down the slope towards Daraja Mbili area.

“Preliminary reports show it lost control before it rammed into a Prado, a Probox and two bodabodas,” he told journalists.

Charo said of the 11 still being attended at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital, three were in critical condition.

Kisii Deputy Governor Elijah Obebo later visited the victims and wished them quick recovery.

He sent condolences to families who lost their loved ones.

At Daraja Mbili, police were forced to lob teargas to scare looters salivating for the cooking fuel in the ill fated truck.