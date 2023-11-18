Two KRA Staff Feared Dead After Vehicle Swept by Floods in Kwale

Two Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers are feared dead after a car they were traveling in was swept away by floods at Ramisi area in Kwale.

The driver and a senior staff were heading to Mombasa from Lunga-Lunga on Friday evening when the tragedy struck.

According to Lunga-Lunga Deputy County Commissioner Joseph Sawe, the unfortunate incident happened at around 7 pm when the duo attempted to cross the flooded Ramisi Bridge near the Kwale International Sugar Company Limited.

“The two had left the Lunga-Lunga one-stop border at 5:40 pm and rushed to head back home,” he said.

Mr Sawe also stated that the two had earlier been advised to turnaround but defied orders from officers manning the area.

“The two were warned not to cross but convinced the officers to be allowed to pass but unfortunately the water was too strong,” Sawe said.

Acting Regional Coordinator-Southern Region KRA Lawrence Siele on Saturday said the taxman was in contact with the families of the two and search operations were underway.

“Two KRA officers have since been reported missing after the vehicle they were travelling in was swept away by the raging floods,” said Siele.

Siele said the authority will continuously update the family members, its staff and the public on the progress and outcome of the rescue mission.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir says at least 3 people have died following the heavy rains while 3,800 have been displaced.