Two Suspects Arrested, Six Bullets Found on them in Thika

Police are investigating the source of bullets recovered from two civilian suspects in the Makongeni area, Thika Town.

Detectives said they were on patrol in the area when they noticed two young men behaving suspiciously. One of them threw something and fled, but his accomplice was apprehended.

Upon inspecting the item thrown, the officers found six live rounds of ammunition. The second suspect was arrested minutes later in the Saturday night drama.

The area has been experiencing a rise in violent crime in general. The suspects were Monday March 25 expected in court to face charges, police said.

Meanwhile, five Ethiopians were arrested while being smuggled into the country in Lokitaung, Turkana County.

They were in a salon car when they were intercepted along Kokuro-Kachonda Road. The driver of the car was found to be a member of the National Police Reserve operating in the area. He surrendered his G3 rifle loaded with five rounds of ammunition.

Police said he was arrested and his car was also detained. The aliens were detained at the local police station pending their repatriation.

Cases of smuggling of the group from Ethiopia are on the rise.

This is because of the huge amount of money involved. Most of the aliens are on transit to South Africa and the Middle East.