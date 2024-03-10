Two Women Arrested for Stupefying, Stealing from Reveler in Thika Town

In what appears to be a grand return of ‘Pishori babes’ now rocking night activities in Kiambu’s Thika town, two damsels suspected to have stupefied a male clubber at a club were Friday arrested.

The two women were spotted by the club supervisor who was concerned after seeing the two forcefully dragging a seemingly too drunk frequent customer to his Toyota Crown, before putting him on the driver’s seat in that drunken state.

The incident happened at VSpot Nightlife, police said.

But even before the supervisor could intervene to stop the man from drink-driving, he was caught agape by a rather unexpected scene of one of the women spraying something on her breasts before she pulled the helpless male to “breastfeed”.

The man had then completely passed out.

The supervisor sought the help of a few colleagues to stop the women who were then fleeing the scene after stealing the man’s ATM cards and other personal documents.

On being alerted about the incident, police officers from Thika rushed to the scene where they found the unconscious man lying in his car, with a bottle of alcohol at whose base settled some white precipitate.

More tablets of a yet to identified drug were found on the women.

The suspects were rearrested and booked in cells as the heavily drugged man was escorted to hospital.

The exhibits have since been taken to the government chemist for analysis.

Such cases of stupefying have been on the rise in some clubs in and around Nairobi.

In some unfortunate incidences, victims of stupefying have lost their lives after being heavily drugged, hence the need to exercise caution and always party around known friends who would have your back in case of such danger, police say.