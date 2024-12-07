Uasin Gishu County Official Arrested For Demanding Over Sh100,000 In Land Service Bribes

Uasin Gishu County CEC Member for Lands, Physical Planning, and Housing, Janet Kosgei, was arrested on Wednesday evening by officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in Eldoret.

She is accused of extorting money from citizens seeking land services.

EACC Spokesperson Eric Ngumbi confirmed the arrest from Mombasa on Thursday, stating that it was part of an ongoing investigation into multiple complaints.

Residents had reported that Kosgei was demanding bribes ranging from Sh100,000 to Sh300,000 for various land-related services.

It is alleged that Kosgei created a culture of requiring bribes in exchange for her signature on service approvals, even in cases where her office had no direct role.

“At the time of the arrest, Kosgei had demanded Kes120,000 from a service seeker in order to append a signature on a land lease document. She was apprehended after receiving a deposit of Kes.50,000 being part of the demanded amount,” Ngumbi said.

During the arrest, two county enforcement officers, Sgt. Geoffrey Lang’at and Sgt. Jeremiah Kipkemoi, attempted to obstruct the EACC detectives but were quickly neutralized and arrested for obstructing officers on lawful duty.

The three suspects were taken to Eldoret Central Police Station and later moved to the EACC North Rift Regional Offices for processing and statement recording.

This case is part of broader investigations into allegations of extortion involving both national and county government officials in Uasin Gishu County.