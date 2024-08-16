UDA Warns Cleophas Malala Against Dragging Party Leaders Into DP Gachagua’s Impeachment Claims

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has issued a stern warning to former Party Secretary General Cleophas Malala, advising him to stop involving the party and its leadership in what it calls “political shenanigans” related to unfounded claims of an impeachment plot against the Deputy President.

Malala on Thursday revealed that he was ousted because of Opposing Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment.

“My ouster had nothing to do with incompetence or my inability to run the UDA party but was a well-choreographed script intended to climax with the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua,” Malala said.

“I was effectively profiled and labeled an obstacle towards their evil plot and conspiracy to have Gachagua impeached.

Also Read: Malala Claims He Can Prove Ichung’wah, Mbarire Plotted to Impeach DP Gachagua

He alleged that UDA Party Chairperson, Governor Cecily Mbarire, orchestrated the impeachment of the Deputy President.

Hassan Omar, the current UDA Secretary General, dismissed Malala’s recent outburst over his removal from office, stating that it does not warrant a response from the party.

Omar clarified that Malala was legally and procedurally removed from his position as Secretary General, a decision that was acknowledged and ratified by the Registrar of Political Parties.

Also Read: Malala Ousted as UDA Secretary General, Hassan Omar Takes Over

“For the avoidance of doubt, Malala was legally and procedurally removed from office as the Secretary General of UDA, and the same acknowledged and ratified by the Registrar of Political Parties. The office subsequently effected the changes as required by law,” Omar stated.

He stated that Malala’s removal was a collective decision made by the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), the same body that had appointed him in an acting capacity. He criticized Malala’s tenure as Secretary General, describing it as marred by “melodrama, toxicity, missteps, discord, and failed leadership.”

“The UDA does not wish to be drawn into endless shenanigans, recognizing its status as the Party of the President and the nation’s ruling party,” Omar added.

Current party SG pointed out that Governor Mbarire is not a Member of Parliament and therefore cannot initiate an impeachment motion.

“Her Excellency Governor Mbarire, the UDA Party Chairperson, is not a Member of Parliament and thus cannot sponsor a motion of impeachment. As a party, we find it unbecoming and inappropriate for former SG Malala to drag her name and that of the Majority Leader into such unfounded claims,” Omar said, urging Malala to desist from making such baseless accusations.