Ugandan Fatally Stabbed in Domestic Brawl in Kibera

Police are looking for a woman who stabbed and killed a Ugandan national in a domestic fight in Kibera slums, Nairobi.

The body of Franco Bakotho, 28 was found lying on a floor with wounds on the chest and back.

Blood was oozing from his nose and mouth when it was discovered on Monday June 17, police said.

Neighbours told police his wife stabbed him in a fight.

The couple has been having fights for months over domestic issues.

The woman is missing, police said adding efforts to trace her are ongoing.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

In Mukuru slums, Nairobi, one Francis Murenga, 40 died in a quarrel and fight with a Ugandan woman.

This is after the woman stabbed the man in the chin three times, police said.

The suspect was arrested after having been subjected to mob injustice and she was rushed to Mama Lucy Hospital for treatment.

A kitchen knife recovered at the scene with blood stains and kept as an exhibit, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the death of a man aged 80 in Jamhuri estate, Ngong Road.

The body of Dr. Clement Kiriasek was found lying on the bed facing upwards.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

And two suspects were arrested after killing a man in a fight in the Bula Pesa area, Isiolo.

Police said Evans Ekai, 20 succumbed to head injuries after being hit with a piece of wood. He died while under treatment at a local hospital.

Police say they are investigating the incident.