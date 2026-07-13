Ugunja MP’s bodyguard shoots to the air to scare rowdy youths demanding cash in Siaya

A security officer attached to Ugunja MP Moses Okoth fired four warning shots into the air after a group of rowdy youths allegedly confronted the legislator and attempted to snatch his wallet during a public event in Siaya County.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon during a home-opening ceremony for Kevo Timberyard at Rambula Angolo Market in Ugunja Sub-County.

The event, attended by more than 600 people, was also graced by Energy Cabinet Secretary James Opiyo Wandayi, who arrived by helicopter.

Police said the ceremony proceeded peacefully until about 2.30 p.m., when the MP was walking to his vehicle after the event.

He was allegedly confronted by a group of youths demanding money and attempting to grab his wallet.

In response, a police officer assigned to the MP’s security detail reportedly discharged four rounds from his Jericho pistol into the air to disperse the crowd.

The officer was immediately reinforced by other security personnel, who escorted the MP safely from the venue.

The Cabinet Secretary later departed aboard his helicopter without incident.

Police confirmed that no one was injured during the shooting.

The event concluded peacefully at about 3.30 p.m., with residents dispersing without further incidents.

This is the latest such incident in the area where rowdy youths confront MPs or guests demanding cash. In a similar incident, a man branded a mobiliser was shot and killed after he was engaged in a confrontation with youths Principal Secretary Jacobs Fikirini in Kariokor area, Nairobi.

The bodyguard who was involved in the incident was later arrested and presented in court where he was released on bond pending investigations.

Officials link the trend to joblessness and a new trend of goons in several parts of the country.

This has led to lawlessness in some areas and loss of property. There is a campaign to address the menace ahead of the 2027 polls.