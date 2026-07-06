Uhuru hosts U.S. diplomat Susan Burns at Ichaweri amid increased political engagements

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday hosted Susan Burns at his Ichaweri home in Gatundu, Kiambu, in a courtesy visit that comes amid heightened political activity in Kenya.

The meeting adds to a series of engagements Burns has held with key political leaders since assuming office as the United States Chargé d’Affaires to Kenya.

The purpose for the meeting was not immediately known.

“Former President Uhuru Kenyatta today hosted U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Susan Burns, who paid him a courtesy call at his Ichaweri home in Gatundu,” a statement from Uhuru’s official account said.

The statement accompanied pictures of the two meeting.

Shortly after the visit, Kenyatta, who also leads the Jubilee Party, too shared photographs of the meeting on his social media accounts but did not disclose the agenda or outcome of their discussions.

The visit follows Burns’ recent meeting with Gideon Moi, chairman of the Kenya African National Union, highlighting continued U.S. diplomatic engagement with Kenya’s political leadership across different parties.

Jubilee Deputy Organising Secretary Pauline Njoroge described the visit as recognition of Kenyatta’s continued influence in regional and international affairs.

“The former president remains a respected statesman whose contribution to peace, regional security and various diplomatic efforts continues to be recognised internationally,” she said.

Neither the Embassy of the United States, Nairobi nor Kenyatta’s office immediately released further details about the discussions.

On June 24, Burns met Moi at the U.S. Ambassador’s residence in Nairobi, where they discussed Kenya’s political and economic landscape, democratic governance, regional stability and opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Kenya and the United States.

According to KANU, their talks also covered economic and infrastructure collaboration, support for democratic institutions, peace initiatives, and continued U.S. partnerships in the health, peace and technology sectors.

Beyond political consultations, Burns has also maintained an active diplomatic schedule, including engagements with officials overseeing the U.S.-Kenya health partnership ahead of the rollout of joint health programmes in July 2026.

Many are watching the political developments in the country ahead of the 2027 polls.