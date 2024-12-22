University student killed In Attack At Homabay Hotel

university student was found dead after being tortured at a hotel in Homabay Town on Saturday.

It is not clear what prompted the attack on Paul Sunday who is a student at the Tom Mboya University, police said even as they arrested seven suspects from Dalawa Hotel and Restaurant..

His body was found tied with ropes in the hands and legs with multiple injuries on metal bars of the hotel counter.

This happened after a commotion at the facility.

Officials from the County Government were informed of the incident and rushed there where they found the fourth year student motionless and untied him before rushing him to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police were later informed of the incident and visited the hotel as part of the investigations.

The team arrested seven workers at the facility for grilling over the murder.

The body was moved to the local mortuary for preservation as investigations go on.

Police said they also plan an autopsy on the body as part of the probe into the incident.

In Narok town, a 16-year-old girl was fatally stabbed in a fight in Fanaka Estate.

The girl was stabbed by her female cousin in the fight at their home. She had a stab wound in the chest, police said.

The body of the girl was taken to a local mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations, police said adding the assailant was arrested over the murder.

It is not clear what prompted the fatal fight.

Elsewhere in Kinyoro area, Trans Nzoia County, a man was stabbed in a robbery incident.

The body of John Juma Lumiti, 60 was found in the area after he had been stabbed.

Police said the victim had a stab wound in the lower left jaw.

The motive of the attack is yet to be known, police said.

The body was moved to a local mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

No arrest has been made so far but police said they were making good progress on the issue.