    Students Joining Universities To Know Exact Fees From August 19, Over 74,000 Yet To Apply Government Loan

    Andrew Walyaula
    Beatrice Inyangala

    Students joining universities this year will know the exact fees they will be paying from August 19.

    This follows public outcry over increased fees indicated on admission letters.

    Out of 153,275 students placed in various universities, over 74,000 have not yet applied for loans and bursaries.

    Beatrice Inyangala, PS State Department for Higher Education and Research, stated on Monday that funding allocation will be based on student needs.

    The application process for government funding has been extended by ten days, now closing on August 15.

    “We are pleased to announce that the application process has been extended by ten days, closing August 15, 2024,” Inyangala said.

    “Starting August 19, 2024, parents and guardians will be informed of the university fee/household contribution towards the cost of the university program.”

    The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) placed 153,275 students who sat for the KCSE in 2023 in both public and private universities.

    Inyangala emphasized that funding will only be available to those who apply.

    The application process initially opened on June 18.

    “As of August 4, 2024, a total of 79,038 university students had applied for both loans and scholarships, but 74,237 university students are yet to apply for funding,” she noted.

     

