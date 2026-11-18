A highly classified network used by the US National Security Agency (NSA) for internal communications went offline on Tuesday for an unspecified period of time, according to US media reports.

The NSA – America’s largest intelligence organisation – said it had experienced a “temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance” but that “mission-critical capabilities” were not affected.

The outage reportedly affected the NSANet network, which is how officials send and receive top secret or classified information.

It comes after a string of technology outages in the US in recent days that have affected flights, banks and other infrastructure.

“While some internal systems were affected, mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational and our ability to defend national security continues,” an NSA spokesperson said in a statement to the BBC.

“NSA’s infrastructure is designed with multiple layers of redundancy to maintain operations during planned maintenance or unexpected events.”

It did not specify when the issue began, nor when it would be resolved.

The issue was not a cyberattack, multiple US news outlets reported.

Tens of thousands of people work at the NSA, which is responsible for collecting signals intelligence, overseeing cyber threats, and protecting US government communications.

Multiple sources told CBS News, the BBC’s US partner, that the agency was seeking to avoid having large numbers of employees log on to their computers simultaneously while the network was experiencing problems on Tuesday.

Sources familiar with the situation told CBS that operations at the NSA’s headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland, had not been affected but that some activities had been redirected to other facilities around the country.

Tuesday’s outage follows a series of technological outages.

Last week, a massive Microsoft outage impacted schools, healthcare systems, businesses, courts and governments around the world – including the US and Canada – while a network failure grounded all US flights.

On Monday, thousands of customers at major US banks, including JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America, reported trouble accessing services.

Chase Bank – the largest banking institution in the US – said a “software bug” in its hardware systems may have affected other banks and that it was not a cyber security incident.

By BBC News