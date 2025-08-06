Vicky Stark Age

Vicky Stark is 45 years old as of 2025. She was born on August 5, 1980, in Florida, United States, and has become one of the most recognizable female fishing experts and influencers on social media. With her striking looks, impressive angling skills, and entrepreneurial flair, Vicky has turned her passion for fishing into a thriving brand.

Early Life

Vicky was born and raised in Miami, Florida, where she developed a love for the outdoors and fishing from a young age. While she keeps much of her early life private—including details about her education and family—she is known to have grown up alongside her sister, Jen.

Vicky is of White ethnicity, with a fair complexion, blonde hair, and blue eyes, traits that have become part of her recognizable online persona. Despite her fame, she has remained relatively low-key about her personal life, preferring to let her fishing adventures speak for themselves.

Rise to Fame in Fishing and Social Media

Vicky’s journey to internet stardom began in 2011, when she launched her YouTube channel to share fishing videos. A year later, she joined Instagram, followed by other platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok. Her big break came in 2016, when she posted a viral photo of herself holding a massive fish while wearing a bikini. This image quickly catapulted her into the spotlight, drawing in thousands of new fans eager to follow her fishing lifestyle.

Her combination of outdoor expertise and social media savviness helped her carve out a niche that merges fishing with lifestyle and fashion. She continued building her brand by regularly posting fishing videos and bikini photos, capturing attention from both followers and brands alike.

Business Ventures

Vicky Stark’s social media fame has attracted numerous sponsorships. She’s worked with brands like Smith Optics, One One Swimwear, Peacock Bass Adventures, Scales Gear, FarOut Sunglasses, Xtratuf Boots, G Loomis, and Orca Coolers, among others.

Beyond partnerships, she has launched her own online fishing shop, selling gear such as hooks, sinkers, and lines. Her entrepreneurial spirit has turned her fishing passion into a sustainable business.

Vicky Stark Relationship

Vicky Stark is in a relationship with Captain Ryan Eidelstein, a seasoned angler with over 20 years of fishing experience. Their relationship blossomed while working together, and they have been romantically linked since 2019, when Stark first shared pictures of the two on her social media.

The couple also runs Reel McCoy Charters, a boat and fishing service based in Florida. Their shared love for the sea has brought them close both personally and professionally. While Vicky refers to Ryan as her boyfriend, they have not confirmed marriage—meaning Captain Ryan is not yet her husband.

Vicky Stark Body Measurements

Vicky Stark’s striking physical appearance has also contributed to her online popularity. She stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm), weighs about 58 kg (127 lbs), and has body measurements of 33-26-35 inches. She wears a bra size 33B, and her curvy bikini figure is a prominent feature in her fishing content.

Passion for Fishing and Travel

Vicky’s love for fishing has taken her around the world. From the Everglades to San Lucas, Venice, and Miami, she’s explored diverse waters and caught a wide variety of fish species. Her experiences are well-documented on her platforms, giving her audience a front-row seat to her adventures.

Vicky Stark Net Worth

As of 2025, Vicky Stark’s net worth is estimated at approximately $400,000. Her income comes from a mix of YouTube monetization, sponsorships, brand endorsements, fishing charter business, and merchandise sales. With her consistent growth and popularity, that figure is expected to rise as she continues expanding her reach in the world of outdoor sports and social media.

