Vijay Mallya Net Worth 2025

Vijay Mallya, a name synonymous with luxury, controversy, and business acumen, is an Indian businessman and former politician. Known for his extravagant lifestyle and significant contributions to various industries, Vijay Mallya net worth stands at an estimated $1.2 billion (approximately ₹100 billion).

Vijay Mallya Net Worth $1.2 billion (approximately ₹100 billion) Date of Birth December 18, 1955 Place of Birth Kolkata, West Bengal Nationality Indian

Early Life

Vijay Mallya was born on December 18, 1955, in Kolkata, West Bengal, India. He pursued his education at St. Xavier’s College in Kolkata. After graduating, he undertook an internship at Hoechst AG in the United States, which helped him gain valuable insights into the corporate world.

Chairman of United Breweries Group

In 1983, at the age of 28, Mallya took over as Chairman of the United Breweries (UB) Group following the demise of his father, Vittal Mallya. Under his leadership, the group expanded into a conglomerate of over 60 companies, unified under the UB Group umbrella.

One of his most notable achievements was transforming Kingfisher into India’s leading beer brand. The UB Group further diversified into industries such as life sciences, agriculture, chemicals, engineering, aviation, and information technology.

United Spirits and the Global Spirits Market

The UB Group’s flagship alcohol company, United Spirits Ltd., became a global powerhouse by selling over 100 million cases annually, making it the second-largest spirits company in the world by volume. However, in 2012, Mallya ceded management control of United Spirits to Diageo, a leading British multinational beverage company.

Force India and Formula One

In 2007, Mallya expanded his interests to motorsports by co-acquiring the Formula One racing team Spyker, which was rebranded as Force India F1 and later as Sahara Force India. The team gained considerable recognition in the F1 circuit under his leadership.

Political Career and Accolades

Vijay Mallya also dabbled in politics, serving as an Independent Member of Parliament (MP). He earned prestigious accolades, including being named Entrepreneur of the Year at The Asian Awards and being recognized as a “Global Leader for Tomorrow” by the World Economic Forum.

The Downfall and Controversies

Despite his successes, Mallya’s career faced significant challenges. His ambitious ventures, including the launch of Kingfisher Airlines, led to mounting debts. The airline ceased operations in 2012, and Mallya faced allegations of financial irregularities. His legal battles with Indian authorities over unpaid loans and allegations of money laundering have kept him in the headlines.

