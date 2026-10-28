Vince Van Patten, also known as Vincent Van Patten, is an American actor, former professional tennis player, poker commentator, writer and producer who has an estimated net worth of $9 million. He first gained recognition as a child actor before building a diverse career in professional sports and television broadcasting.

Van Patten is best known for his roles in films such as Rock ‘n’ Roll High School and Hell Night. He also competed on the professional tennis circuit, won an ATP singles title and reached the world’s top 30 players. Later, he became a familiar voice on the World Poker Tour, where he helped introduce televised poker to a broad audience.

He is the son of actor Dick Van Patten, who starred in Eight Is Enough, and the husband of actress Eileen Davidson. His work across entertainment, sports and poker broadcasting has given him several sources of professional income over the years.

Vince Van Patten Net Worth $9 Million Date of Birth October 17, 1957 Place of Birth Bellerose, New York

Early Life

Vince Van Patten was born on October 17, 1957, in Bellerose, New York. He is the son of Dick Van Patten and Patricia Poole Van Patten, a former dancer.

His father became widely known for playing Tom Bradford on the television series Eight Is Enough. Growing up in an entertainment family gave Vince early exposure to acting and the film industry.

His brothers, James and Nels Van Patten, also worked in entertainment. His extended family includes actress Joyce Van Patten and television director and producer Tim Van Patten. The family has maintained a long presence in American film and television.

Vince began acting as a child. By the 1970s, he was appearing in television productions and building experience in front of the camera. His early roles included guest appearances on Bonanza, Gunsmoke, Medical Center, Adam-12, The Courtship of Eddie’s Father and Wonder Woman.

These appearances helped him develop his acting career before he became known for his achievements in tennis.

Acting Career

Van Patten became a familiar face on American television during the 1970s. He appeared in the CBS family drama Apple’s Way and starred in the short-lived series Three for the Road.

He also appeared in feature films and television movies, including Charley and the Angel and Chino. These early projects helped him gain experience across different genres.

One of his best-known film roles came in the 1979 comedy Rock ‘n’ Roll High School. The film starred P.J. Soles and featured the punk rock band the Ramones. It later developed a following among fans of cult cinema.

Van Patten continued acting in films such as Hell Night and Survival Run. He also appeared in the television movie Gidget’s Summer Reunion and The Dirty Dozen: The Deadly Mission.

Although acting introduced him to the public, Van Patten eventually pursued a different challenge. He entered professional tennis, creating a career path that set him apart from many actors of his generation.

Professional Tennis Career

Vince Van Patten’s tennis career became one of the most unusual chapters of his professional life. He joined the professional circuit in the late 1970s and was named ATP Rookie of the Year in 1979.

His biggest achievement came in 1981, when he won the Seiko World Super Tennis tournament in Tokyo. During the competition, he defeated several leading players, including John McEnroe, before beating Mark Edmondson in the final.

The victory gave Van Patten his only ATP singles title. However, it remains a major milestone in his sporting career.

He reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 26 in the world. He also reached the top 25 in doubles, demonstrating his ability to compete in both formats.

Van Patten reached the third round of the US Open twice and the third round of Wimbledon once. He also reached the quarterfinals of the French Open in doubles.

His achievements on the tennis circuit established him as more than a former child actor. He had built a competitive sports career through training and performance at the highest level of professional tennis.

Transition From Tennis to Poker

After his professional tennis career, Van Patten became increasingly involved in poker. He learned the game from his father and later became part of Hollywood’s poker community.

During the 1990s, he hosted poker games involving actors, producers and other entertainment figures. His familiarity with the game eventually opened the door to television commentary.

In 2003, Van Patten joined the World Poker Tour as a commentator. The programme brought major poker tournaments to television audiences and helped popularise the game during the poker boom.

Working alongside Mike Sexton and, later, Tony Dunst, Van Patten helped explain tournament action to viewers. His commentary combined knowledge of the game with an engaging broadcasting style.

The role gave him a new professional identity beyond acting and tennis. His long association with televised poker also became an important part of his career and income.

Poker Career

Van Patten has participated in poker tournaments in addition to his broadcasting work. He recorded a cash finish at the 2010 World Series of Poker Main Event and has had other live tournament results.

Although his public profile is closely connected to poker commentary, his participation in tournaments has allowed him to remain involved with the game as a player.

He also explored poker through writing. Van Patten co-wrote the poker-themed novel The Picasso Flop with Robert J. Randisi.

His work in poker demonstrates how he used an existing interest to develop opportunities in broadcasting, writing and competitive play. These activities added another dimension to his career after professional tennis.

Film Production and Writing

Van Patten has also worked behind the camera as a writer and producer. One of his notable projects was The Break, a tennis-themed film released in the 1990s.

The project connected his experience in professional tennis with his background in entertainment. His knowledge of the sport gave him a personal connection to the film’s subject.

Decades later, he co-wrote and produced 7 Days to Vegas. The comedy drew on a real-life gambling bet involving an attempt to walk from Los Angeles to Las Vegas within seven days.

The film combined his interests in entertainment and gambling. It also showed that his career was not limited to acting or presenting poker tournaments.

Marriage and Children

Van Patten was previously married to actress Betsy Russell, known for her role in the Saw film franchise. They had two sons together before divorcing.

In 2003, he married actress Eileen Davidson. Davidson is known for her roles in The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives. She also appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The couple have a son named Jesse. Their marriage has occasionally brought Van Patten into the public spotlight through Davidson’s television appearances.

Despite their connections to the entertainment industry, Van Patten has maintained several professional interests of his own, including poker commentary, writing and film production.

Real Estate

In October 2004, Vince Van Patten and Eileen Davidson reportedly paid $3 million for a home in Malibu, California.

The property has been reported to be worth approximately $6 million. Its estimated value reflects the potential appreciation of the home since the couple purchased it.

However, a property’s market value is not the same as the owner’s net equity. The amount of any outstanding mortgage, ownership arrangements and other financial obligations would affect the home’s contribution to their overall wealth.

The Malibu property is part of the couple’s real estate history, but the precise value of Van Patten’s personal share is not publicly established.

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