The Court of Appeal quashed a 15-year prison sentence imposed on a man convicted of committing an indecent act with a child, ruling that his conviction was unlawful because the trial magistrate delivered judgment in his absence.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Patrick Kiage, Sankale ole Kantai and Luka Kimaru declared the conviction of Augustine Naibei a nullity, finding that the offence under Section 11(1) of the Sexual Offences Act is a felony and could not lawfully be tried in the accused person’s absence.

“It is, therefore, plain to see that the learned trial magistrate had neither jurisdiction nor discretion to pass judgment on and convict the appellant is his absence,” ruled the court.

The judges, however, ordered a retrial, directing that the case be returned to the Kibera Chief Magistrate’s Court for mention within 14 days, when Naibei is expected to take a fresh plea.

The fresh proceedings will be conducted expeditiously before a magistrate with proper jurisdiction, excluding Magistrates R.M. Kitagwa and C. Njagi, who handled the original trial.

Naibei had been convicted over allegations that on June 7, 2020, at Southlands in Langata, Nairobi, he intentionally touched the breast of a 14-year-old girl identified as E.N.

The girl told the trial court that Naibei, who was her neighbour, had called her to his house to collect items belonging to a friend.

She went there accompanied by her younger sister, whom Naibei allegedly asked to leave before making advances towards her.

According to her testimony, Naibei touched her breast, pelvis and vagina while she was still dressed.

He also allegedly told her not to worry about her pregnancy, promising to provide for the child.

The girl’s mother was alerted by the younger sister and rushed to the house, where she reportedly pushed the door open before locking it from outside with a padlock, trapping Naibei and her daughter inside as she called the police.

Naibei was subsequently arrested and charged.

During the trial, the prosecution closed its case, and the court placed him on his defence. He elected to give an unsworn statement without calling witnesses.

However, he failed to attend the scheduled defence hearings on August 15 and August 30, 2023, prompting the court to issue a warrant of arrest.

On November 17, 2023, the trial magistrate proceeded to deliver judgment in his absence, convicting him under Section 215 of the Criminal Procedure Code while deferring sentencing until his arrest.

He was eventually arrested and sentenced to 15 years in prison on February 13, 2024.

Naibei challenged the conviction before the High Court, arguing that the proceedings violated his constitutional right to a fair trial under Article 50.

However, Justice Diana Kavedza dismissed the appeal on April 7, 2025, finding it without merit.

The Court of Appeal faulted the High Court’s handling of the appeal, holding that the judge had failed to address the specific grounds raised by Naibei, particularly the alleged violation of his fair trial rights.

The appellate judges also raised concerns over other aspects of the proceedings, including whether Naibei had been informed of his right to legal representation, whether he had received the prosecution’s witness statements and whether the trial court had complied with Section 200(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code when a different magistrate took over the matter.

However, the central issue was the decision to convict him without hearing his defence.

The judges held that proceeding with the judgment in his absence effectively denied him an opportunity to present his case and challenge the evidence against him, contrary to Article 50(2)(k) of the Constitution.

They further emphasised that the right to a fair trial, including the right to give evidence, is protected under Article 25(c) and cannot be limited.

The court explained that Section 206 of the Criminal Procedure Code allows proceedings to continue in an accused person’s absence only in cases involving misdemeanours and not felonies.

For felony offences, the law requires the court to issue a warrant of arrest and have the accused brought before it rather than proceed to determine the case in their absence.

“Trial courts do not condone and must deal firmly with accused persons who abscond during trial but, what action they take to meet the situation must be as provided by the law itself,” the judges stated.

During the appeal, Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Vitsengwa conceded that the proceedings were irregular and amounted to a mistrial.

She joined Naibei’s lawyer, Ms Mukami, in asking the court to order a retrial.

In deciding whether a fresh trial was appropriate, the judges noted that Naibei had initially been released on a bond of Sh100,000 with a surety, which was approved on December 1, 2020.

He remained at liberty during the proceedings until he failed to attend court after being placed on his defence, contributing to the delay in concluding the case.

The court found that ordering a retrial would not prejudice him, ruling that the error that invalidated the conviction was committed by the trial court and not the prosecution.

The appeal was consequently allowed, the conviction quashed and the 15-year sentence set aside.

The judgment was delivered in Nairobi on November 13, 2026.